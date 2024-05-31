 Moto G24 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Moto G24

Moto G24 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,690 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 31 May 2024
Key Specs
₹11,690 (speculated)
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
4 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Moto G24 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G24 in India is Rs. 11,690.  This is the Moto G24 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry and Pink Lavender.

Moto G24

Upcoming

Moto G24 Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G85

Battery

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo, 15W

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

Design

  • Weight

    180 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Colours

    Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, Pink Lavender

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    163 mm

Display

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    720 x 1612 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.03 %

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brightness

    570 nits

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

General

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    May 31, 2024 (Expected)

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera(0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Multimedia

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Performance

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1
    Moto G24