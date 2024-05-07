iPhone users get a new WhatsApp update- Here’s what’s new and all features explained

WhatsApp has released a fresh update for its iOS users, bringing some subtle yet noticeable changes to the app's interface and functionality. Rolled out globally on Monday, this update introduces green buttons and redesigned icons, along with a new feature enhancing video calling.

The update, labelled version 24.9.74, is now available for download on the App Store for all iPhone models. While the rollout is gradual, WhatsApp assures that all users will receive the update in the coming weeks, reported gadgets360.

Green Buttons and Icons

One of the prominent changes is the introduction of green-coloured buttons and notification icons across the app. Initially tested last month, this feature has now made its way to iOS users, following its recent availability on Android. The new message button, group icons, contact symbols, and unread message indicators all adopt the vibrant green hue. Even in light mode, users will notice the brighter green accents, maintaining consistency with the app's design.

Redesigned Interface Elements

Additionally, the update brings a refreshed set of icons, offering a more cohesive visual experience across WhatsApp's platforms. These redesigned icons, previously spotted in beta versions, are now standard for all iOS users, aligning the app's appearance across Android, iOS, and web interfaces.

Enhanced Audio Support for Screen Sharing

Furthermore, WhatsApp has enhanced its video calling feature by adding audio support for screen sharing. Previously, during screen sharing sessions, participants could only hear external audio captured by the microphone, missing out on device audio. With the latest update, users can now share device audio along with the screen, providing a more immersive experience during video calls. This feature mirrors a recent addition to the Android version of the app.

