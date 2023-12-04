Best gaming laptops under 60000: From HP PAVILION AMD RYZEN 5 FHD to Lenovo Legion Y540 9TH Gen Intel Core i5

Whether you're a dedicated professional gamer or simply enthusiastic about gaming, having the right equipment is crucial. Opting for a gaming laptop is an excellent choice for those who enjoy the flexibility of gaming on the go. These laptops are specifically designed for rapid response times and high-quality graphics, ensuring a seamless gaming experience even with resource-intensive games. If you're working within a budget, fear not, as there are fantastic gaming laptops available under 60000 that deliver exceptional performance. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore some of the top choices in this price range, providing insights into their features and capabilities to help you make an informed decision.

1. HP Pavilion AMD RYZEN 5 FHD Gaming Laptop

The HP PAVILION AMD RYZEN 5 FHD GAMING LAPTOP is a trusted brand in the Indian laptop market. Choose this affordable gaming laptop for an easy gaming experience. Its lightweight design and ergonomic features make carrying and placing your laptop convenient. Customise your gaming experience with the expandable 8GB RAM, which can go up to 32GB based on your needs. The 512GB SSD storage not only adds value to your purchase but also reduces reliance on external storage devices. Beyond gaming, this laptop excels in graphic designing and video editing, thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Enjoy a smooth and comfortable gaming experience on the 15.6-inch screen with the backlit keyboard.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop is your ultimate multitasking solution. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, it delivers a seamless experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth performance. Priced under 60000, this laptop is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX, providing an immersive gaming experience. Boasting a 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures ample storage for a diverse range of games. Recognized as one of the best laptops in India, it features a full-size white backlit TrueStrike Keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, Anti-Abrasion, and Soft-Landing switches. Additionally, enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. Elevate your gaming and multitasking with this feature-packed Lenovo laptop.

3. ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop

The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop stands out as a perennial gaming powerhouse, featuring the Intel Core i5 for a seamless gaming experience. Easily indulge in over 100 high-quality PC games, including day-one access to blockbusters like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV, along with a one-month Game Pass that includes EA Play. Recognized as one of the finest laptops under 60000, this ASUS TUF laptop, also acclaimed as one of the best in India, boasts 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory (expandable up to 32GB), facilitated by 2x SO-DIMM slots. It offers a substantial 512GB SSD storage and an additional 2x M.2 Slot for SSD Storage Expansion. Immerse yourself in a fantastic gaming selection on this feature-packed device.

4. HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Explore the HP Victus Gaming Laptop, a top-tier device from one of the best laptop brands. This HP laptop features an AMD Radeon graphics card, elevating game performance and visuals. Recognized as one of the premier gaming laptops under 60000, it delivers an exceptional gaming experience. Dive into the immersive 15.6-inch FHD display, boasting a brightness of up to 250-nit, 144Hz refresh rate, anti-glare technology, and a micro-edge design. Stay engaged in the action with a swift 9 ms response time, minimal image ghosting, and sharp visuals. Conquer your adversaries without a moment's delay on this high-performance laptop. Elevate your gaming experience with the power and precision of the HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

5. HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop

Break free from constant battery concerns with the HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop. This HP laptop boasts a plethora of features tailored for uninterrupted gaming, including an extended battery life and rapid 50% charge within forty-five minutes. Powered by 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, it secures its position among the top gaming laptops under 60000. Benefit from temporal noise reduction, enhancing the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for superior audio quality. As one of the premier laptop brands, it comes with pre-installed Office and Home 2021, ensuring productivity beyond gaming. Revel in uninterrupted gaming through the multiple connectivity options offered by this feature-rich laptop. Make the smart choice with HP Victus for an immersive and continuous gaming experience.

6. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen

Discover gaming excellence with the MSI GF63 Thin, featuring Intel 11th Gen power. Priced under 60000, it offers Windows 11 Home pre-loaded with lifetime validity, along with pre-installed Nvidia GeForce Experience and MSI Center software. Immerse yourself in a 40 CM FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level Panel for vibrant visuals. With 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (upgradeable up to 64GB) and a spacious 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, this gaming laptop ensures seamless performance. Elevate your gaming experience with MSI's powerful features, making it a top contender among the best gaming laptops in its price range.

7. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Experience enhanced cooling with the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop, addressing the primary concern of overheating in gaming laptops. This Acer laptop employs engineered solutions, maximising cooling efficiency through dual fans supporting multiple modes and dual copper thermal pipes. The air inlet keyboard reduces up to 10% more heat, ensuring optimal device temperature. Recognized as one of the top laptops under 60000, it boasts various specifications, including a 720P HD webcam and a fingerprint reader for enhanced security. Benefit from cutting-edge connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed file sharing and smooth 4K streaming, alongside Bluetooth 5.2. The Thunderbolt 4 port allows multitasking with two 4K displays, complemented by three USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0. Acer Aspire 5 stands out as one of the best laptops in India, providing a comprehensive and advanced computing experience.

8. MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop

Embark on a high-speed computing journey with the MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop, powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS up to 4.55 GHz. Featuring cool boost technology, it ensures optimal cooling system maintenance. Enjoy the advantages of pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and MSI Center preinstalled software. The laptop's display boasts a 40CM FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, up to 45% NTSC, IPS-Level panel, enhancing your visual experience. With 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, this MSI laptop offers impressive memory and storage capabilities. Immerse yourself in fast-paced computing with the MSI Bravo 15, delivering efficiency and speed in every task.

9. Lenovo [Smart Choice] IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

The Lenovo [Smart Choice] IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop, boasting a 15.6-inch screen and 8GB RAM. Fueled by the impressive 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, this Lenovo gaming laptop achieves a remarkable 120 Hz refresh rate, lauded for its IPS technology. Renowned for its military-grade toughness and design, it comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home. Featuring 2 x 2W HD stereo speakers, this laptop incorporates Nahimic audio for surround sound quality, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience. Make the smart choice with Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for an affordable yet powerful gaming solution.

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Dive into uninterrupted gaming sessions with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop. Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics, this laptop features IPS technology and boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. Renowned for its exceptional 100% enhanced ventilation rate and 21% larger thermal area, this Lenovo gaming laptop ensures optimal cooling during intense gaming sessions. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, it reaches a maximum processing speed of 4.4 GHz, accompanied by 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The military-grade design includes a full-size 4-zone white backlight TruStrike keyboard, featuring anti-ghosting, abrasion resistance, and soft landing switches, making Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

11. HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

Discover top-notch gaming performance with the HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop, a prime choice among the best laptops under 60000. Featuring a 15.6-inch screen, this HP Pavilion laptop boasts an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers a seamless gaming experience. Preloaded with Windows 10 Home, the laptop sports an anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. With dimensions of ‎36 x 25.6 x 2.3 cm and a weight of 2.23 kg, this HP gaming laptop combines power and portability for gaming enthusiasts on the go.

12. ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Experience the potent capabilities of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17, driven by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor clocked at 2.7 GHz (with 12M Cache, turbo boost up to 4.5 GHz, and 6 cores). This laptop guarantees an impressive gaming journey, granting access to a diverse array of high-quality PC games, including titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV, courtesy of a Game Pass subscription that includes EA Play. With 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz memory (expandable up to 32GB) via 2 SO-DIMM slots and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, alongside an additional M.2 slot for future storage expansion, this laptop ensures ample and flexible storage options.

The 17.3-inch FHD display enhances your gaming experience with a 144Hz refresh rate, vIPS-level anti-glare technology, and an 800:1 contrast ratio with Adaptive-Sync for seamless graphics. Featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU with dynamic boost, it delivers exceptional graphics performance. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a one-year McAfee subscription, this ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop offers a robust and immersive gaming and computing experience, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts seeking both power and performance.

13. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Elevate your gaming experience with the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, fueled by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Hexa-Core Processor, ensuring seamless gameplay. Revel in impressive internal specifications, featuring dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support and 8 GB of upgradable DDR5 system memory, with a memory frequency reaching up to 4800 MT/s. Boasting a potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU equipped with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, this laptop delivers powerful graphics performance.

The 15.6" display, employing IPS technology, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a wide 170-degree viewing angle, enhances your visual immersion. Additional features include AMD FreeSync Premium for smoother gameplay, Nitro Sense for comprehensive system monitoring, Killer E2600 Wi-Fi 6E for rapid connectivity, and a Gen 4 SSD for high-speed data storage. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop presents a compelling package, catering to gamers in pursuit of high-performance and immersive gaming experiences.

14. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 stands out as the premier gaming laptop in this segment, prioritising gaming excellence. It runs on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 H-Series processor and features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics processor, ensuring seamless gameplay for high-end games like Back 4 Blood or Halo Infinite.

Pre-installed with Windows 11 OS, this laptop boasts an impressive 15-hour battery life on a full charge. It comes equipped with an RGB Backlit keyboard, a 720p HD webcam, and DTS X Ultra 2x2W speakers delivering 7.1 channel surround sound. The military-grade build has endured rigorous drop, shake, heat, and cold tests, justifying its robust reputation. With 8GB RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and a 512GB SSD, plus free extra slots for future upgrades, this laptop ensures optimal performance.

15. Legion Y540 9TH Gen Intel Core I5 Gaming Laptop

Consider the Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop, an affordable choice with a 15.6-inch screen, making it a compelling option for online shoppers. Featuring a numeric keypad, it caters to both gaming and business requirements. The laptop's 8GB RAM is easily upgradable to 32GB, providing flexibility for enhanced performance. With a potent combination of a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD, this laptop emerges as a powerful and cost-effective solution for your gaming endeavours, available for purchase online under 60,000. Opt for the Lenovo Legion Y540 for a versatile and capable gaming laptop that meets your budget and performance expectations.