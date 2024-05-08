Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay

Google Wallet has finally debuted in India to cater to the everyday requirements of Indian users. Many of you must be thinking, if there is a Google Pay app then why do we need a separate wallet? Well, Google says the Wallet is entirely a different app than Google Pay. The app will act like a digital wallet for the users where they can store several digital documents such as boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, and much more, whereas Google Pay is restricted to users' digital payment requirements. Therefore, the Google Wallet will not affect the Google Pay app in any way. Know more about the new Google Wallet app and how it works.

What is Google Wallet?

Today, Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google announced the launch of Google Wallet in India. During the address, Ram specified how the new application would work and how it is different from Google Pay. He said, “Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payment app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases.” The Google Wallet app is a ‘secure and private digital wallet' where users can store and get quick access to their digital documents such as passes, tickets, keys, and more services which are integrated with QR codes.

Google has partnered with over 20 Indian brands such as Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, and more to bring integrated services to the Google Wallet. Additionally, the company plans to board more partners in the coming months.

While we can say that the services offered by Google Wallet are quite similar to Apple Wallet, but Google Wallet is developed for non-payment usage and it will not store your credit and debit card details or any other personal information. The Google Wallet will seamlessly provide a space to access digital QR services.

How Google Wallet is different from Google Pay?

The Google Wallet will be here for users to access their everyday essentials services and the Google Pay app will work as a mainstream payment method for Android users. Therefore, the Google Pay app is not going anywhere and users can rely on the app for digital payment methods. Where in several countries the apps have been merged into one, India will continue to provide different services for Google Wallet and Pay.

