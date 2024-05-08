 Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay

Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay

Google launched the “Digital Wallet” app in India with services ranging from retrieving important documents to storing boarding passes, tickets, digital keys, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 15:08 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Wallet launched for Indian users: Know what makes it different from Google Pay
icon View all Images
Google Wallet app launched in India. Know what is it and how it will work. (HT Tech)

Google Wallet has finally debuted in India to cater to the everyday requirements of Indian users. Many of you must be thinking, if there is a Google Pay app then why do we need a separate wallet? Well, Google says the Wallet is entirely a different app than Google Pay. The app will act like a digital wallet for the users where they can store several digital documents such as boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, and much more, whereas Google Pay is restricted to users' digital payment requirements. Therefore, the Google Wallet will not affect the Google Pay app in any way. Know more about the new Google Wallet app and how it works.

What is Google Wallet?

Today, Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google announced the launch of Google Wallet in India. During the address, Ram specified how the new application would work and how it is different from Google Pay. He said, “Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payment app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases.” The Google Wallet app is a ‘secure and private digital wallet' where users can store and get quick access to their digital documents such as passes, tickets, keys, and more services which are integrated with QR codes.

Google has partnered with over 20 Indian brands such as Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, and more to bring integrated services to the Google Wallet. Additionally, the company plans to board more partners in the coming months.

While we can say that the services offered by Google Wallet are quite similar to Apple Wallet, but Google Wallet is developed for non-payment usage and it will not store your credit and debit card details or any other personal information. The Google Wallet will seamlessly provide a space to access digital QR services.

How Google Wallet is different from Google Pay?

The Google Wallet will be here for users to access their everyday essentials services and the Google Pay app will work as a mainstream payment method for Android users. Therefore, the Google Pay app is not going anywhere and users can rely on the app for digital payment methods. Where in several countries the apps have been merged into one, India will continue to provide different services for Google Wallet and Pay.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 15:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window chatgpt maker openai is developing a ‘media manager’ tool for content creators- details use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call dark side of social media: how tiktok star ava majury was almost killed earning money online big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today

Best Deals For You

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
best laptop under rs 60000
10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 price drops again in India- Check the new price, bank offer and other discounts
Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures
Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets