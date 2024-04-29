 5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more | How-to
Home How To 5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

Discover how to prolong your iPad's battery life with these 5 essential tips. Streamline usage and conserve energy for longer productivity.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 12:47 IST
Icon
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
1/5 GoPro Hero 11 - Capture your most incredible moments with the GoPro HERO11 Black, a versatile and durable action camera that can withstand the rigours of your adventures. With stunning image quality, advanced stabilization, and a range of mounting options, this camera will help you immortalize your expedition memories in stunning detail. (Amazon)
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
2/5 JBL Charge 5 - Bring the party with you on your next expedition with the rugged and waterproof JBL Charge 5 speaker. This powerful audio companion delivers impressive, high-quality sound and can withstand the elements, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Experience immersive audio in even the most challenging environments with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These cutting-edge headphones provide exceptional noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to stay focused and entertained during your adventures. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smartwatch - The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is designed to withstand the demands of outdoor adventures and extreme conditions. It boasts mud-proof and flexible capabilities, allowing it to function in temperatures as low as -30°C and at depths of up to 10ATM. It supports dual-band and 6 satellite positioning systems and can last up to 20 days on a single charge. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank - Keep your devices powered up on the go with the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, a high-capacity and rugged companion for your adventures. With its impressive capacity, dual USB ports, and fast-charging capabilities, this power bank ensures your essential gadgets stay charged throughout your expedition. (Amazon)
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
icon View all Images
Know how to make your iPad battery last longer with these 5 essential tips for better performance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

An iPad's battery life plays a pivotal role in its usability. Whether you're streaming movies or working on tasks, a robust battery ensures uninterrupted usage. However, when the battery starts to dwindle faster than usual, it can significantly hinder your iPad experience. Here are key factors contributing to battery drain and tips to optimise your iPad's battery life.

Factors Contributing to Increased Battery Drain:

Understanding the factors behind battery drainage is key to rectifying the issue. Factors such as streaming video, extensive background app activity, or reliance on cellular data can all contribute to accelerated battery depletion. Even the excitement of exploring a new iPad's features can take its toll on battery life. Moreover, actions like downloading large media libraries or restoring the device can worsen the problem, causing the iPad to run hotter and consume more power.

B0BJMGXLYZ-1

To combat these challenges and prolong battery life, here are some practical tips:

1. App Battery Usage Analysis

Navigate to Settings > Battery to review app-specific battery usage. Analyse both the "Last 24 Hours" and "Last 10 Days" data to identify energy-intensive apps. Pay attention to "Background Activity" to monitor apps consuming power when not in use.

Also read: Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures

2. Low Power Mode

Activate Low Power Mode under Settings > Battery or via Siri for an instant battery life extension. This feature suspends non-essential functions like background app refresh and mail fetch.

3. Auto-Lock and Screen Brightness

Adjust Auto-Lock settings to 30 seconds for maximum battery preservation. Lower screen brightness to conserve power, accessible through Control Center or Settings > Display & Brightness.

4. Magic Keyboard Efficiency

Some iPad Pro users have reported faster battery drain when the Magic Keyboard is attached. Consider closing the keyboard when not in use to minimise battery consumption during standby.

Also read: Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: report

5. Background App Refresh Customisation

Tailor background app refresh settings to your needs by navigating to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Opt for Wi-Fi only or disable the feature entirely for select apps to enhance battery life.

These simple adjustments can make a significant difference in your iPad's battery life, ensuring you enjoy uninterrupted usage for longer periods.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 12:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide iphone tips: 6 useful features in ios 17 to try during your next foreign vacation garena free fire redeem codes for april 28: claim absolutely awesome freebies now! play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to get microsoft word, excel and powerpoint for free how to port your jio, vi or bsnl number to airtel how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature how to redeem v-bucks gift cards on fortnite mobile, xbox and playstation
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets