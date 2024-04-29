5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

An iPad's battery life plays a pivotal role in its usability. Whether you're streaming movies or working on tasks, a robust battery ensures uninterrupted usage. However, when the battery starts to dwindle faster than usual, it can significantly hinder your iPad experience. Here are key factors contributing to battery drain and tips to optimise your iPad's battery life.

Factors Contributing to Increased Battery Drain:

Understanding the factors behind battery drainage is key to rectifying the issue. Factors such as streaming video, extensive background app activity, or reliance on cellular data can all contribute to accelerated battery depletion. Even the excitement of exploring a new iPad's features can take its toll on battery life. Moreover, actions like downloading large media libraries or restoring the device can worsen the problem, causing the iPad to run hotter and consume more power.

B0BJMGXLYZ-1

To combat these challenges and prolong battery life, here are some practical tips:

1. App Battery Usage Analysis

Navigate to Settings > Battery to review app-specific battery usage. Analyse both the "Last 24 Hours" and "Last 10 Days" data to identify energy-intensive apps. Pay attention to "Background Activity" to monitor apps consuming power when not in use.

Also read: Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures

2. Low Power Mode

Activate Low Power Mode under Settings > Battery or via Siri for an instant battery life extension. This feature suspends non-essential functions like background app refresh and mail fetch.

3. Auto-Lock and Screen Brightness

Adjust Auto-Lock settings to 30 seconds for maximum battery preservation. Lower screen brightness to conserve power, accessible through Control Center or Settings > Display & Brightness.

4. Magic Keyboard Efficiency

Some iPad Pro users have reported faster battery drain when the Magic Keyboard is attached. Consider closing the keyboard when not in use to minimise battery consumption during standby.

Also read: Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: report

5. Background App Refresh Customisation

Tailor background app refresh settings to your needs by navigating to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Opt for Wi-Fi only or disable the feature entirely for select apps to enhance battery life.

These simple adjustments can make a significant difference in your iPad's battery life, ensuring you enjoy uninterrupted usage for longer periods.