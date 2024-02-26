9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Discover the latest in wearable technology with our curated list of the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys, all under ₹1000. Stay connected, track fitness, and embrace style effortlessly with these affordable and feature-packed devices.
Analog is ok, but today's generation of tech-savvy youngsters is embracing the fusion of style and functionality in the form of smartwatches. The wristwatch, once a simple timekeeping accessory, has evolved into a sophisticated gadget that not only tells time but also connects us to a world of information and convenience. In the realm of wearable technology, smartwatches have become the go-to accessory for individuals seeking a seamless integration of fashion and innovation. This rings particularly true for young boys who are not just looking for a timepiece but a companion that mirrors their dynamic lifestyle. The world of smartwatches is vast and varied, offering an array of features to cater to different needs. From fitness tracking to notifications and even serving as an extension of one's smartphone, these wrist wonders have redefined what it means to wear a watch. However, with innovation comes a price, and the hunt for an affordable yet trendy smartwatch is a challenge many parents and young users face. That's where our curated list comes into play – presenting the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys, all under the budget-friendly bracket of ₹1000. In the age of constant connectivity, these smartwatches are not just about keeping time; they are about keeping up with the pace of the digital world. Whether it's monitoring fitness goals, receiving call and message notifications, or simply expressing personal style through customizable watch faces, these devices are designed to cater to the diverse interests and needs of the younger generation. One might wonder if it's possible to find a smartwatch that is both trendy and affordable. The answer is a resounding yes! The smartwatches on our list have been handpicked to strike the perfect balance between style, functionality, and budget constraints. This collection showcases how technology can be both accessible and fashionable, empowering young boys to embrace the digital age without breaking the bank. Join us on a journey through the world of wrist-worn innovation as we explore the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys under ₹1000. From vibrant displays to durable designs, each entry on our list has something unique to offer. Whether you're a parent looking for a thoughtful gift or a young tech enthusiast eager to elevate your wrist game, our selection promises to make the quest for the ideal smartwatch an exciting and budget-friendly adventure. Get ready to redefine your wristwear – analog is ok, but the future is undoubtedly smart.
Products included in this article
List of Best Selling ProductsSee List
Product Descriptions
1. MI for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black
Elevate your daily activities with the mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus. Designed for kids, men, and women, this latest addition boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, making it suitable for any adventure. The touch color screen provides a vibrant display for easy navigation, while the sleep and heart rate monitor ensure a holistic approach to well-being. Sync it seamlessly with both Android and iOS phones, and enjoy the convenience of an activity tracker that keeps pace with your lifestyle. With a sleek black design, this smartwatch effortlessly merges style and functionality, making it a perfect companion for those who appreciate both form and substance.
Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women
- Features: IP68 Waterproof, Touch Color Screen, Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer
- Compatibility: Android and iOS Phones
- Design: Black
Pros
Cons
IP68 Waterproof
Limited budget-friendly features
Touch Color Screen
Basic design
Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor
Limited customization options
Pedometer
2. boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue)
Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. Featuring a 1.69" square HD display, DIY Watch Face Studio, and HR & SpO2 monitoring, this watch combines style and innovation. The Crest App Health Ecosystem ensures a comprehensive approach to your health, with multiple sports modes to cater to your fitness needs. With a deep blue color and 7 days of battery life, the boAt Wave Style is a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Embrace a new era of smartwatch technology that not only tracks your health but does so in style.
Specifications of boAt Wave Style Smart Watch
- Display: 1.69" Square HD
- Features: DIY Watch Face Studio, HR & SpO2 Monitoring
- Battery Life: Up to 7 Days
- Health Ecosystem: Crest App
- Design: Deep Blue
Pros
Cons
1.69" Square HD Display
May be relatively larger for some users
DIY Watch Face Studio
Potentially complex customization process
HR & SpO2 Monitoring
|Design might not appeal to everyone
Up to 7 Days Battery Life
Crest App Health Ecosystem
Multiple Sports Modes
3. MI Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls
The mi Smart Watch Y68 is the epitome of smart technology for boys and girls. With Bluetooth calling and a 1.44" HD screen, stay connected in style. The daily activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor provide a holistic overview of your well-being. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this touchscreen smartwatch is a versatile companion. Its sleek design and functionality make it a perfect accessory for all occasions. Elevate your daily routine with a smartwatch that not only keeps you connected but also keeps an eye on your health effortlessly.
Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth
- Display: 1.44" HD Touchscreen
- Features: Bluetooth Calling, Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor
- Compatibility: All Boys & Girls
- Design: Various
Pros
Cons
Bluetooth Calling
Smaller display size (1.44")
1.44" HD Touchscreen
Daily Activity Tracker
Heart Rate Sensor
Sleep Monitor
Compatibility: All Boys & Girls
4. boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red)
Unleash the power of the boAt Blaze Smart Watch, featuring a 1.75” HD display and a range of advanced features. With the Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 heart rate & SpO2 monitor, and fast charging capability, this watch is a tech marvel. Multiple watch faces and sports modes cater to diverse preferences, while the striking Raging Red design adds a touch of boldness. Enjoy a seamless blend of style and functionality with 7 days of battery life, making the boAt Blaze a must-have for those who demand performance from their smartwatch.
Specifications of boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor,
- Display: 1.75" HD
- Features: Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
- Battery Life: Up to 7 Days
- Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes
- Design: Raging Red
Pros
Cons
1.75" HD Display
May be relatively larger for some users
Fast Charge
|Design might not appeal to everyone
Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor
24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
Multiple Watch Faces
Multiple Sports Modes
Up to 7 Days Battery Life
5. beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, IP68, Fast Charging (Iced Silver)
Step into the future with the beatXP Marv Neo. Boasting a 1.85” display, Bluetooth calling, and a smart AI voice assistant, this watch is a technological marvel. With 100+ sports modes, heart & SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproof rating, it's designed for an active lifestyle. Fast charging ensures you spend more time enjoying the features and less time waiting. The Iced Silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, making the beatXP Marv Neo the ideal smartwatch for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology with a sleek design.
Specifications of beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart
- Display: 1.85"
- Features: Bluetooth Calling, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring
- IP Rating: IP68
- Fast Charging
- Design: Iced Silver
Pros
Cons
1.85" Display
Relatively larger size
Bluetooth Calling
May be complex for some users
Smart AI Voice Assistant
Design preferences may vary
100+ Sports Modes
Heart & SpO2 Monitoring
IP68 Waterproof
Fast Charging
6. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)
Introducing the pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch, a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring a 1.85" full-touch display, digital crown, and 600 NITS brightness, this smartwatch is a visual delight. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces, HR, SpO2, and various sports modes, it caters to diverse needs. The 5-day battery life and IP68 rating ensure uninterrupted usage and durability. Available in a sleek black finish, the pTron Reflect Callz is a statement piece that complements any lifestyle. Embrace the future of smartwatches with this feature-packed device.
Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth
- Display: 1.85" Full Touch
- Features: Bluetooth Calling, 600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode
- Battery Life: Up to 5 Days
- IP Rating: IP68
- Design: Black
Pros
Cons
1.85" Full Touch Display
May be relatively larger for some users
Bluetooth Calling
Complex features for some users
600 NITS Display
Digital Crown
HR & SpO2
7. MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black)
The MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch is designed for everyone in the family. Its ID116 touchscreen Bluetooth smartwatch functionality includes blood pressure tracking, heart rate sensing, and basic features for an all-encompassing health experience. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you're a kid, a man, a boy, a girl, or a woman, this waterproof smartwatch ensures functionality without compromising style. Embrace the convenience of staying connected and monitoring your health with the MOVCTON M1.
Specifications of MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men
- Features: ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth, Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor
- Basic Functionality
- Waterproof
- Design: Black
Pros
Cons
ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth
Basic functionality and features
Blood Pressure Tracking
Heart Rate Sensor
Basic Functionality
Waterproof
8. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White)
Experience fitness in style with the Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch. Boasting a single-touch interface, water resistance, and multiple workout modes, this smartwatch is tailor-made for boys and girls who lead an active lifestyle. With a quick charge feature, it ensures you spend more time moving and less time waiting. The jet black and white design adds a touch of elegance to your fitness gear. Stay motivated and track your progress effortlessly with a smartwatch designed to keep up with your dynamic routine. Product Link
Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch
- Features: Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge
- Suitable for Boys and Girls
- Design: Jet Black (White)
Pros
Cons
Single Touch Interface
Limited display size (fitness band style)
Water Resistant
Basic features for some users
Workout Modes
Quick Charge
Suitable for Boys and Girls
9. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver
Elevate your smartwatch experience with the beatXP Flare Pro. Featuring a 1.39” HD display, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes, this watch is a powerhouse of features. With heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, AI voice assistant, and IP68 waterproof rating, it caters to diverse needs. The sleek silver design adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist. Fast charging ensures you stay connected and active without interruptions. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the beatXP Flare Pro and enjoy a perfect blend of style and technology. Product Link
Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth
- Display: 1.39" HD
- Features: Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant
- IP Rating: IP68
- Design: Silver
Pros
Cons
1.39" HD Display
May be relatively larger for some users
Bluetooth Calling
Complex features for some users
100+ Sports Modes
Design preferences may vary
Heart Rate Monitoring
SpO2 Monitoring
AI Voice Assistant
IP68 Waterproof
Best 3 Features for You
Product
Key Feature 1
Key Feature 2
Key Feature 3
mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus 2023 Latest
IP68 Waterproof
Touch Color Screen
Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor
boAt Wave Style Smart Watch
1.69" Square HD Display
DIY Watch Face Studio
HR & SpO2 Monitoring
mi Smart Watch Y68 Bluetooth Calling
Bluetooth Calling
1.44" HD Touchscreen
Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor
boAt Blaze Smart Watch
1.75" HD Display
Fast Charge
24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes
beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
1.85" Display
Bluetooth Calling
100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring
pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch
1.85" Full Touch Display
Bluetooth Calling
600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode
MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch
ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth
Blood Pressure Tracking
Heart Rate Sensor, Basic Functionality, Waterproof
Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch
Single Touch Interface
Water Resistant
Workout Modes, Quick Charge, Suitable for Boys and Girls
beatXP Flare Pro Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
1.39" HD Display
Bluetooth Calling
100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring
Boult Audio LooKfit Smart Watch
Sleek Design
1.3" Display
Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch
1.55" HD Display
Customizable Watch Faces
24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Tracking, Multiple Sports Modes
Best Overall Product
Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. This cutting-edge timepiece boasts a 1.69" square HD display, delivering vibrant visuals and crisp details for an immersive user experience. Beyond its stunning visuals, the DIY Watch Face Studio empowers you to personalize your watch face, ensuring that your smartwatch is a true reflection of your style.
Health takes center stage with HR & SpO2 monitoring, providing real-time insights into your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Whether you're into fitness tracking or simply want to stay on top of your well-being, this smartwatch has you covered. The Crest App Health Ecosystem adds another layer of functionality, allowing you to comprehensively manage your health data.
With a battery life of up to 7 days, the boAt Wave Style is not just a fashion statement but a reliable companion for your daily adventures. Multiple sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that every workout is tracked with precision. The deep blue design adds a touch of sophistication, making the boAt Wave Style Smart Watch a perfect blend of aesthetics and innovation.
Best Value for Money Product
The pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch is a seamless blend of style and functionality. The 1.85" full-touch display offers vivid visuals, providing a clear view of your notifications and health metrics. What sets this smartwatch apart is its Bluetooth calling feature, allowing you to answer calls directly from your wrist, adding a new level of convenience to your daily life.
The 600 NITS display ensures optimal visibility even in varying lighting conditions, making every interaction a delight. Navigate through features effortlessly using the digital crown, adding a touch of sophistication to your smartwatch experience. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, you can match your smartwatch to your mood and style every day.
Beyond aesthetics, the pTron Reflect Callz is a health powerhouse. Track your heart rate, monitor your SpO2 levels, and choose from various sports modes to tailor your fitness routine. With an IP68 rating, this smartwatch is built to withstand the elements, ensuring durability without compromising on style. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the pTron Reflect Callz – where fashion meets functionality.
How to find the trendiest smartwatches for boys?
1. Understand the User's Needs:
Finding the best smartwatch for boys involves understanding the specific needs and preferences of the intended user. Consider factors such as age, lifestyle, and interests. For active youngsters who enjoy outdoor activities, a durable and water-resistant smartwatch may be essential. On the other hand, teenagers may prioritize features like social media notifications and customizable watch faces. Identifying these requirements is the first step in selecting a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into a boy's daily life.
2. Assess Key Features:
Smartwatches come with a variety of features, and it's essential to prioritize what matters most. For health-conscious individuals, a smartwatch with robust fitness tracking capabilities, including step counting and heart rate monitoring, might be crucial. If staying connected is a priority, look for devices that offer seamless integration with smartphones, allowing for call and message notifications. Balancing the desired features with the budget constraint of under ₹1000 ensures that the chosen smartwatch aligns with both functionality and affordability.
3. Consider Durability and Design:
Given the active nature of boys, the durability of the smartwatch is paramount. Look for models with sturdy build quality and scratch-resistant screens to withstand the inevitable bumps and scratches. A comfortable and adjustable strap is also important for a secure fit during various activities. The design aspect is not just about durability but also about personal expression. Many smartwatches come with customizable bands and watch faces, allowing boys to showcase their unique style.
4. Read Reviews and Ratings:
Before making a final decision, it's advisable to read reviews and ratings from both experts and users. Real-world experiences provide insights into the actual performance of the smartwatch, including battery life, ease of use, and the accuracy of its features. Online platforms and customer reviews often highlight both the positive and negative aspects, helping potential buyers make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls.
5. Compare Options within Budget:
Given the budget constraint of under ₹1000, it's crucial to compare available options. Consider factors such as brand reputation, warranty, and customer support. While there may be compromises at this price point, a careful comparison ensures that the chosen smartwatch delivers the best value for money. Keep an eye out for promotions, discounts, and bundled offers that may enhance the overall value of the purchase. By comparing multiple options, one can find the perfect smartwatch that not only meets the user's needs but also fits comfortably within the budget.
FAQs on smartwatch
Can these smartwatches connect to smartphones?
Are these smartwatches suitable for fitness tracking?
How durable are these smartwatches, considering they are designed for boys?
Do these smartwatches support customizable watch faces?
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71708668259258