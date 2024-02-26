9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000

Analog is ok, but today's generation of tech-savvy youngsters is embracing the fusion of style and functionality in the form of smartwatches. The wristwatch, once a simple timekeeping accessory, has evolved into a sophisticated gadget that not only tells time but also connects us to a world of information and convenience. In the realm of wearable technology, smartwatches have become the go-to accessory for individuals seeking a seamless integration of fashion and innovation. This rings particularly true for young boys who are not just looking for a timepiece but a companion that mirrors their dynamic lifestyle. The world of smartwatches is vast and varied, offering an array of features to cater to different needs. From fitness tracking to notifications and even serving as an extension of one's smartphone, these wrist wonders have redefined what it means to wear a watch. However, with innovation comes a price, and the hunt for an affordable yet trendy smartwatch is a challenge many parents and young users face. That's where our curated list comes into play – presenting the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys, all under the budget-friendly bracket of ₹1000. In the age of constant connectivity, these smartwatches are not just about keeping time; they are about keeping up with the pace of the digital world. Whether it's monitoring fitness goals, receiving call and message notifications, or simply expressing personal style through customizable watch faces, these devices are designed to cater to the diverse interests and needs of the younger generation. One might wonder if it's possible to find a smartwatch that is both trendy and affordable. The answer is a resounding yes! The smartwatches on our list have been handpicked to strike the perfect balance between style, functionality, and budget constraints. This collection showcases how technology can be both accessible and fashionable, empowering young boys to embrace the digital age without breaking the bank. Join us on a journey through the world of wrist-worn innovation as we explore the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys under ₹1000. From vibrant displays to durable designs, each entry on our list has something unique to offer. Whether you're a parent looking for a thoughtful gift or a young tech enthusiast eager to elevate your wrist game, our selection promises to make the quest for the ideal smartwatch an exciting and budget-friendly adventure. Get ready to redefine your wristwear – analog is ok, but the future is undoubtedly smart. Products included in this article 80% OFF mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2024 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black (994) 83% OFF boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue) (10,484) 62% OFF VELL - TECH m1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls (3,072) 84% OFF boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red) (3,519) 80% OFF beatXP Marv Neo Smart Watch with 1.85” Ultra HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, 240 * 280px, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, IP68, Fast Charging (Ice Silver) (13,910) 75% OFF pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black) (1,095) 66% OFF MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black) (174) 83% OFF Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smart watch for Men, Women , Boys, Girls, Kids – White (895) beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver (3,065)

1. MI for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black

Elevate your daily activities with the mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus. Designed for kids, men, and women, this latest addition boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, making it suitable for any adventure. The touch color screen provides a vibrant display for easy navigation, while the sleep and heart rate monitor ensure a holistic approach to well-being. Sync it seamlessly with both Android and iOS phones, and enjoy the convenience of an activity tracker that keeps pace with your lifestyle. With a sleek black design, this smartwatch effortlessly merges style and functionality, making it a perfect companion for those who appreciate both form and substance.

Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women

Features: IP68 Waterproof, Touch Color Screen, Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer

Compatibility: Android and iOS Phones

Design: Black

Pros Cons IP68 Waterproof Limited budget-friendly features Touch Color Screen Basic design Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Limited customization options Pedometer

2. boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue)

Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. Featuring a 1.69" square HD display, DIY Watch Face Studio, and HR & SpO2 monitoring, this watch combines style and innovation. The Crest App Health Ecosystem ensures a comprehensive approach to your health, with multiple sports modes to cater to your fitness needs. With a deep blue color and 7 days of battery life, the boAt Wave Style is a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Embrace a new era of smartwatch technology that not only tracks your health but does so in style.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Smart Watch

Display: 1.69" Square HD

Features: DIY Watch Face Studio, HR & SpO2 Monitoring

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Health Ecosystem: Crest App

Design: Deep Blue

Pros Cons 1.69" Square HD Display May be relatively larger for some users DIY Watch Face Studio Potentially complex customization process HR & SpO2 Monitoring Design might not appeal to everyone Up to 7 Days Battery Life Crest App Health Ecosystem Multiple Sports Modes

3. MI Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls

The mi Smart Watch Y68 is the epitome of smart technology for boys and girls. With Bluetooth calling and a 1.44" HD screen, stay connected in style. The daily activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor provide a holistic overview of your well-being. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this touchscreen smartwatch is a versatile companion. Its sleek design and functionality make it a perfect accessory for all occasions. Elevate your daily routine with a smartwatch that not only keeps you connected but also keeps an eye on your health effortlessly.

Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth

Display: 1.44" HD Touchscreen

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor

Compatibility: All Boys & Girls

Design: Various

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Smaller display size (1.44") 1.44" HD Touchscreen Daily Activity Tracker Heart Rate Sensor Sleep Monitor Compatibility: All Boys & Girls

4. boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red)

Unleash the power of the boAt Blaze Smart Watch, featuring a 1.75” HD display and a range of advanced features. With the Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 heart rate & SpO2 monitor, and fast charging capability, this watch is a tech marvel. Multiple watch faces and sports modes cater to diverse preferences, while the striking Raging Red design adds a touch of boldness. Enjoy a seamless blend of style and functionality with 7 days of battery life, making the boAt Blaze a must-have for those who demand performance from their smartwatch.

Specifications of boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor,

Display: 1.75" HD

Features: Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes

Design: Raging Red

Pros Cons 1.75" HD Display May be relatively larger for some users Fast Charge Design might not appeal to everyone Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor Multiple Watch Faces Multiple Sports Modes Up to 7 Days Battery Life

5. beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, IP68, Fast Charging (Iced Silver)

Step into the future with the beatXP Marv Neo. Boasting a 1.85” display, Bluetooth calling, and a smart AI voice assistant, this watch is a technological marvel. With 100+ sports modes, heart & SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproof rating, it's designed for an active lifestyle. Fast charging ensures you spend more time enjoying the features and less time waiting. The Iced Silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, making the beatXP Marv Neo the ideal smartwatch for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology with a sleek design.

Specifications of beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart

Display: 1.85"

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring

IP Rating: IP68

Fast Charging

Design: Iced Silver

Pros Cons 1.85" Display Relatively larger size Bluetooth Calling May be complex for some users Smart AI Voice Assistant Design preferences may vary 100+ Sports Modes Heart & SpO2 Monitoring IP68 Waterproof Fast Charging

6. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)

Introducing the pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch, a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring a 1.85" full-touch display, digital crown, and 600 NITS brightness, this smartwatch is a visual delight. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces, HR, SpO2, and various sports modes, it caters to diverse needs. The 5-day battery life and IP68 rating ensure uninterrupted usage and durability. Available in a sleek black finish, the pTron Reflect Callz is a statement piece that complements any lifestyle. Embrace the future of smartwatches with this feature-packed device.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth

Display: 1.85" Full Touch

Features: Bluetooth Calling, 600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode

Battery Life: Up to 5 Days

IP Rating: IP68

Design: Black

Pros Cons 1.85" Full Touch Display May be relatively larger for some users Bluetooth Calling Complex features for some users 600 NITS Display Digital Crown HR & SpO2

7. MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black)

The MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch is designed for everyone in the family. Its ID116 touchscreen Bluetooth smartwatch functionality includes blood pressure tracking, heart rate sensing, and basic features for an all-encompassing health experience. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you're a kid, a man, a boy, a girl, or a woman, this waterproof smartwatch ensures functionality without compromising style. Embrace the convenience of staying connected and monitoring your health with the MOVCTON M1.

Specifications of MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men

Features: ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth, Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor

Basic Functionality

Waterproof

Design: Black

Pros Cons ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Basic functionality and features Blood Pressure Tracking Heart Rate Sensor Basic Functionality Waterproof

8. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White)

Experience fitness in style with the Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch. Boasting a single-touch interface, water resistance, and multiple workout modes, this smartwatch is tailor-made for boys and girls who lead an active lifestyle. With a quick charge feature, it ensures you spend more time moving and less time waiting. The jet black and white design adds a touch of elegance to your fitness gear. Stay motivated and track your progress effortlessly with a smartwatch designed to keep up with your dynamic routine. Product Link

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch

Features: Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge

Suitable for Boys and Girls

Design: Jet Black (White)

Pros Cons Single Touch Interface Limited display size (fitness band style) Water Resistant Basic features for some users Workout Modes Quick Charge Suitable for Boys and Girls

9. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver

Elevate your smartwatch experience with the beatXP Flare Pro. Featuring a 1.39” HD display, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes, this watch is a powerhouse of features. With heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, AI voice assistant, and IP68 waterproof rating, it caters to diverse needs. The sleek silver design adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist. Fast charging ensures you stay connected and active without interruptions. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the beatXP Flare Pro and enjoy a perfect blend of style and technology. Product Link

Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth

Display: 1.39" HD

Features: Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant

IP Rating: IP68

Design: Silver

Pros Cons 1.39" HD Display May be relatively larger for some users Bluetooth Calling Complex features for some users 100+ Sports Modes Design preferences may vary Heart Rate Monitoring SpO2 Monitoring AI Voice Assistant IP68 Waterproof

Best 3 Features for You

Product Key Feature 1 Key Feature 2 Key Feature 3 mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus 2023 Latest IP68 Waterproof Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor boAt Wave Style Smart Watch 1.69" Square HD Display DIY Watch Face Studio HR & SpO2 Monitoring mi Smart Watch Y68 Bluetooth Calling Bluetooth Calling 1.44" HD Touchscreen Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor boAt Blaze Smart Watch 1.75" HD Display Fast Charge 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch 1.85" Display Bluetooth Calling 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch 1.85" Full Touch Display Bluetooth Calling 600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Blood Pressure Tracking Heart Rate Sensor, Basic Functionality, Waterproof Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch Single Touch Interface Water Resistant Workout Modes, Quick Charge, Suitable for Boys and Girls beatXP Flare Pro Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch 1.39" HD Display Bluetooth Calling 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring Boult Audio LooKfit Smart Watch Sleek Design 1.3" Display Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch 1.55" HD Display Customizable Watch Faces 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Tracking, Multiple Sports Modes

Best Overall Product

Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. This cutting-edge timepiece boasts a 1.69" square HD display, delivering vibrant visuals and crisp details for an immersive user experience. Beyond its stunning visuals, the DIY Watch Face Studio empowers you to personalize your watch face, ensuring that your smartwatch is a true reflection of your style.

Health takes center stage with HR & SpO2 monitoring, providing real-time insights into your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Whether you're into fitness tracking or simply want to stay on top of your well-being, this smartwatch has you covered. The Crest App Health Ecosystem adds another layer of functionality, allowing you to comprehensively manage your health data.

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the boAt Wave Style is not just a fashion statement but a reliable companion for your daily adventures. Multiple sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that every workout is tracked with precision. The deep blue design adds a touch of sophistication, making the boAt Wave Style Smart Watch a perfect blend of aesthetics and innovation.

Best Value for Money Product

The pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch is a seamless blend of style and functionality. The 1.85" full-touch display offers vivid visuals, providing a clear view of your notifications and health metrics. What sets this smartwatch apart is its Bluetooth calling feature, allowing you to answer calls directly from your wrist, adding a new level of convenience to your daily life.

The 600 NITS display ensures optimal visibility even in varying lighting conditions, making every interaction a delight. Navigate through features effortlessly using the digital crown, adding a touch of sophistication to your smartwatch experience. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, you can match your smartwatch to your mood and style every day.

Beyond aesthetics, the pTron Reflect Callz is a health powerhouse. Track your heart rate, monitor your SpO2 levels, and choose from various sports modes to tailor your fitness routine. With an IP68 rating, this smartwatch is built to withstand the elements, ensuring durability without compromising on style. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the pTron Reflect Callz – where fashion meets functionality.

How to find the trendiest smartwatches for boys?

1. Understand the User's Needs:

Finding the best smartwatch for boys involves understanding the specific needs and preferences of the intended user. Consider factors such as age, lifestyle, and interests. For active youngsters who enjoy outdoor activities, a durable and water-resistant smartwatch may be essential. On the other hand, teenagers may prioritize features like social media notifications and customizable watch faces. Identifying these requirements is the first step in selecting a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into a boy's daily life.

2. Assess Key Features:

Smartwatches come with a variety of features, and it's essential to prioritize what matters most. For health-conscious individuals, a smartwatch with robust fitness tracking capabilities, including step counting and heart rate monitoring, might be crucial. If staying connected is a priority, look for devices that offer seamless integration with smartphones, allowing for call and message notifications. Balancing the desired features with the budget constraint of under ₹1000 ensures that the chosen smartwatch aligns with both functionality and affordability.

3. Consider Durability and Design:

Given the active nature of boys, the durability of the smartwatch is paramount. Look for models with sturdy build quality and scratch-resistant screens to withstand the inevitable bumps and scratches. A comfortable and adjustable strap is also important for a secure fit during various activities. The design aspect is not just about durability but also about personal expression. Many smartwatches come with customizable bands and watch faces, allowing boys to showcase their unique style.

4. Read Reviews and Ratings:

Before making a final decision, it's advisable to read reviews and ratings from both experts and users. Real-world experiences provide insights into the actual performance of the smartwatch, including battery life, ease of use, and the accuracy of its features. Online platforms and customer reviews often highlight both the positive and negative aspects, helping potential buyers make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls.

5. Compare Options within Budget:

Given the budget constraint of under ₹1000, it's crucial to compare available options. Consider factors such as brand reputation, warranty, and customer support. While there may be compromises at this price point, a careful comparison ensures that the chosen smartwatch delivers the best value for money. Keep an eye out for promotions, discounts, and bundled offers that may enhance the overall value of the purchase. By comparing multiple options, one can find the perfect smartwatch that not only meets the user's needs but also fits comfortably within the budget.