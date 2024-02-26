 9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000 | Wearables News
Home Wearables News 9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000

Discover the latest in wearable technology with our curated list of the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys, all under 1000. Stay connected, track fitness, and embrace style effortlessly with these affordable and feature-packed devices.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 21:35 IST
5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
smart watches
1/5 Asteroid 2024 CV8: According to NASA’s report, this asteroid will make a close approach to Earth today, February 19, 2024. The asteroid 2024 CV8 is said to be 64 feet wide and it is moving at a raging speed of 61607 kilometers per hour. Nasa projected that the asteroid would come within 451000 kilometres of Earth. However, it does not pose any threat to our planet.  (Pixabay)
smart watches
2/5 Asteroid 2024 CJ6: The next on space rock in NASA’s list is asteroid  2024 CJ6. The asteroid is reported to be 56 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 55435 kilometers per hour. Nasa said that the asteroid will make a close approach today, February 19, 2024, and it is expected to come within 1760000 kilometres to Earth.  (Pixabay)
smart watches
3/5 Asteroid 2024 DC: This space rock is projected to make a close approach today, February 19, 2024. NASA says that the asteroid  2024 DC is 51 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 33306 kilometres per hour. Today, the asteroid will come within 4790000  kilometres of Earth, however, it does not come under the potentially dangerous asteroid category.  (Pixabay)
smart watches
4/5 Asteroid 2024 CK5: The next asteroid that is expected to make a close approach to Earth is the asteroid 2024 CK5. It is said to be 35 feet wide and it will make a close approach tomorrow, February 20, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 34241 kilometres per hour and it will come within 2800000 kilometres of Earth.  (Pixabay )
smart watches
5/5 Asteroid 2024 CL5: The last asteroid on the list of NASA is asteroid 2024 CL5, which is said to be 73 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a pace of 50320 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on February 21, 2024. It is projected to come within 1830000 kilometres of our planet.  (Pixels)
smart watches
View all Images
Check out these top 9 coolest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000. (Apple)

Analog is ok, but today's generation of tech-savvy youngsters is embracing the fusion of style and functionality in the form of smartwatches. The wristwatch, once a simple timekeeping accessory, has evolved into a sophisticated gadget that not only tells time but also connects us to a world of information and convenience. In the realm of wearable technology, smartwatches have become the go-to accessory for individuals seeking a seamless integration of fashion and innovation. This rings particularly true for young boys who are not just looking for a timepiece but a companion that mirrors their dynamic lifestyle. The world of smartwatches is vast and varied, offering an array of features to cater to different needs. From fitness tracking to notifications and even serving as an extension of one's smartphone, these wrist wonders have redefined what it means to wear a watch. However, with innovation comes a price, and the hunt for an affordable yet trendy smartwatch is a challenge many parents and young users face. That's where our curated list comes into play – presenting the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys, all under the budget-friendly bracket of 1000. In the age of constant connectivity, these smartwatches are not just about keeping time; they are about keeping up with the pace of the digital world. Whether it's monitoring fitness goals, receiving call and message notifications, or simply expressing personal style through customizable watch faces, these devices are designed to cater to the diverse interests and needs of the younger generation. One might wonder if it's possible to find a smartwatch that is both trendy and affordable. The answer is a resounding yes! The smartwatches on our list have been handpicked to strike the perfect balance between style, functionality, and budget constraints. This collection showcases how technology can be both accessible and fashionable, empowering young boys to embrace the digital age without breaking the bank. Join us on a journey through the world of wrist-worn innovation as we explore the 9 trendiest smartwatches for boys under 1000. From vibrant displays to durable designs, each entry on our list has something unique to offer. Whether you're a parent looking for a thoughtful gift or a young tech enthusiast eager to elevate your wrist game, our selection promises to make the quest for the ideal smartwatch an exciting and budget-friendly adventure. Get ready to redefine your wristwear – analog is ok, but the future is undoubtedly smart.

Products included in this article

80% OFF
mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2024 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black
(994)
₹449 ₹2,299
Buy now
83% OFF
boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue)
(10,484)
₹999 ₹5,990
Buy now
62% OFF
VELL - TECH m1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls
(3,072)
₹449 ₹1,199
Buy now
84% OFF
boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red)
(3,519)
₹1,099 ₹6,990
Buy now
80% OFF
beatXP Marv Neo Smart Watch with 1.85” Ultra HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, 240 * 280px, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, IP68, Fast Charging (Ice Silver)
(13,910)
₹1,299 ₹6,499
Buy now
75% OFF
pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)
(1,095)
₹999 ₹3,999
Buy now
66% OFF
MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black)
(174)
₹499 ₹1,499
Buy now
83% OFF
Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smart watch for Men, Women , Boys, Girls, Kids – White
(895)
₹489 ₹2,999
Buy now
beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver
(3,065)
Get price

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2024 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black 3.5/5 ₹ 449
boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue) 3.9/5 ₹ 999
VELL - TECH m1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls 3.4/5 ₹ 449
boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red) 3.8/5 ₹ 1,099
beatXP Marv Neo Smart Watch with 1.85” Ultra HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, 240 * 280px, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, IP68, Fast Charging (Ice Silver) 3.9/5 ₹ 1,299
pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black) 3.4/5 ₹ 999
MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black) 3.4/5 ₹ 499
Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smart watch for Men, Women , Boys, Girls, Kids – White 2.6/5 ₹ 489
beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver 3.7/5 Get Price
Hide List

Product Descriptions

1.  MI for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black

 

B0CG28Q3KG-1

Elevate your daily activities with the mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus. Designed for kids, men, and women, this latest addition boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, making it suitable for any adventure. The touch color screen provides a vibrant display for easy navigation, while the sleep and heart rate monitor ensure a holistic approach to well-being. Sync it seamlessly with both Android and iOS phones, and enjoy the convenience of an activity tracker that keeps pace with your lifestyle. With a sleek black design, this smartwatch effortlessly merges style and functionality, making it a perfect companion for those who appreciate both form and substance.

Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women

  • Features: IP68 Waterproof, Touch Color Screen, Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer
  • Compatibility: Android and iOS Phones
  • Design: Black

Pros

Cons

IP68 Waterproof

Limited budget-friendly features

Touch Color Screen

Basic design

Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor

Limited customization options

Pedometer

 

2. boAt Wave Style Smart Watch with 1.69" Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Deep Blue)

B0B7JX6MQB-2

Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. Featuring a 1.69" square HD display, DIY Watch Face Studio, and HR & SpO2 monitoring, this watch combines style and innovation. The Crest App Health Ecosystem ensures a comprehensive approach to your health, with multiple sports modes to cater to your fitness needs. With a deep blue color and 7 days of battery life, the boAt Wave Style is a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Embrace a new era of smartwatch technology that not only tracks your health but does so in style.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Smart Watch

  • Display: 1.69" Square HD
  • Features: DIY Watch Face Studio, HR & SpO2 Monitoring
  • Battery Life: Up to 7 Days
  • Health Ecosystem: Crest App
  • Design: Deep Blue

Pros

Cons

1.69" Square HD Display

May be relatively larger for some users

DIY Watch Face Studio

Potentially complex customization process

HR & SpO2 Monitoring

Design might not appeal to everyone

Up to 7 Days Battery Life

 

Crest App Health Ecosystem

 

Multiple Sports Modes

 

3. MI Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls

 

 

B09RMXNW25-3

The mi Smart Watch Y68 is the epitome of smart technology for boys and girls. With Bluetooth calling and a 1.44" HD screen, stay connected in style. The daily activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor provide a holistic overview of your well-being. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this touchscreen smartwatch is a versatile companion. Its sleek design and functionality make it a perfect accessory for all occasions. Elevate your daily routine with a smartwatch that not only keeps you connected but also keeps an eye on your health effortlessly.

Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth

  • Display: 1.44" HD Touchscreen
  • Features: Bluetooth Calling, Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor
  • Compatibility: All Boys & Girls
  • Design: Various

Pros

Cons

Bluetooth Calling

Smaller display size (1.44")

1.44" HD Touchscreen

 

Daily Activity Tracker

 

Heart Rate Sensor

 

Sleep Monitor

 

Compatibility: All Boys & Girls

 

4. boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Raging Red)

B09RQVLZJP-4

Unleash the power of the boAt Blaze Smart Watch, featuring a 1.75” HD display and a range of advanced features. With the Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 heart rate & SpO2 monitor, and fast charging capability, this watch is a tech marvel. Multiple watch faces and sports modes cater to diverse preferences, while the striking Raging Red design adds a touch of boldness. Enjoy a seamless blend of style and functionality with 7 days of battery life, making the boAt Blaze a must-have for those who demand performance from their smartwatch.

Specifications of boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor,

  • Display: 1.75" HD
  • Features: Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
  • Battery Life: Up to 7 Days
  • Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes
  • Design: Raging Red

Pros

Cons

1.75" HD Display

May be relatively larger for some users

Fast Charge

Design might not appeal to everyone

Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor

 

24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor

 

Multiple Watch Faces

 

Multiple Sports Modes

 

Up to 7 Days Battery Life

 

5. beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, IP68, Fast Charging (Iced Silver)

B0BRFX8M89-5

Step into the future with the beatXP Marv Neo. Boasting a 1.85” display, Bluetooth calling, and a smart AI voice assistant, this watch is a technological marvel. With 100+ sports modes, heart & SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproof rating, it's designed for an active lifestyle. Fast charging ensures you spend more time enjoying the features and less time waiting. The Iced Silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, making the beatXP Marv Neo the ideal smartwatch for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology with a sleek design.

 

Specifications of beatXP Marv Neo 1.85” (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart

  • Display: 1.85"
  • Features: Bluetooth Calling, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring
  • IP Rating: IP68
  • Fast Charging
  • Design: Iced Silver

Pros

Cons

1.85" Display

Relatively larger size

Bluetooth Calling

May be complex for some users

Smart AI Voice Assistant

Design preferences may vary

100+ Sports Modes

 

Heart & SpO2 Monitoring

 

IP68 Waterproof

 

Fast Charging

 

6. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)

B0C9Y3TJQ5-6

Introducing the pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch, a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring a 1.85" full-touch display, digital crown, and 600 NITS brightness, this smartwatch is a visual delight. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces, HR, SpO2, and various sports modes, it caters to diverse needs. The 5-day battery life and IP68 rating ensure uninterrupted usage and durability. Available in a sleek black finish, the pTron Reflect Callz is a statement piece that complements any lifestyle. Embrace the future of smartwatches with this feature-packed device.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth

  • Display: 1.85" Full Touch
  • Features: Bluetooth Calling, 600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode
  • Battery Life: Up to 5 Days
  • IP Rating: IP68
  • Design: Black

Pros

Cons

1.85" Full Touch Display

May be relatively larger for some users

Bluetooth Calling

Complex features for some users

600 NITS Display

 

Digital Crown

 

HR & SpO2

 

7. MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black)

B0CFFV15ZJ-7

The MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch is designed for everyone in the family. Its ID116 touchscreen Bluetooth smartwatch functionality includes blood pressure tracking, heart rate sensing, and basic features for an all-encompassing health experience. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you're a kid, a man, a boy, a girl, or a woman, this waterproof smartwatch ensures functionality without compromising style. Embrace the convenience of staying connected and monitoring your health with the MOVCTON M1.

Specifications of MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men

  • Features: ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth, Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor
  • Basic Functionality
  • Waterproof
  • Design: Black

Pros

Cons

ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth

Basic functionality and features

Blood Pressure Tracking

 

Heart Rate Sensor

 

Basic Functionality

 

Waterproof

 

8. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White)

B0C6F3Z5Y1-8

Experience fitness in style with the Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch. Boasting a single-touch interface, water resistance, and multiple workout modes, this smartwatch is tailor-made for boys and girls who lead an active lifestyle. With a quick charge feature, it ensures you spend more time moving and less time waiting. The jet black and white design adds a touch of elegance to your fitness gear. Stay motivated and track your progress effortlessly with a smartwatch designed to keep up with your dynamic routine. Product Link

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch

  • Features: Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge
  • Suitable for Boys and Girls
  • Design: Jet Black (White)

Pros

Cons

Single Touch Interface

Limited display size (fitness band style)

Water Resistant

Basic features for some users

Workout Modes

 

Quick Charge

 

Suitable for Boys and Girls

 

9. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Silver

B0CDSF9HXV-9

Elevate your smartwatch experience with the beatXP Flare Pro. Featuring a 1.39” HD display, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes, this watch is a powerhouse of features. With heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, AI voice assistant, and IP68 waterproof rating, it caters to diverse needs. The sleek silver design adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist. Fast charging ensures you stay connected and active without interruptions. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the beatXP Flare Pro and enjoy a perfect blend of style and technology. Product Link

Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth

  • Display: 1.39" HD
  • Features: Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant
  • IP Rating: IP68
  • Design: Silver

Pros

Cons

1.39" HD Display

May be relatively larger for some users

Bluetooth Calling

Complex features for some users

100+ Sports Modes

Design preferences may vary

Heart Rate Monitoring

 

SpO2 Monitoring

 

AI Voice Assistant

 

IP68 Waterproof

 

Best 3 Features for You

 

Product

Key Feature 1

Key Feature 2

Key Feature 3

mi Smart Watch ID116 Plus 2023 Latest

IP68 Waterproof

Touch Color Screen

Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor

boAt Wave Style Smart Watch

1.69" Square HD Display

DIY Watch Face Studio

HR & SpO2 Monitoring

mi Smart Watch Y68 Bluetooth Calling

Bluetooth Calling

1.44" HD Touchscreen

Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor

boAt Blaze Smart Watch

1.75" HD Display

Fast Charge

24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes

beatXP Marv Neo Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.85" Display

Bluetooth Calling

100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring

pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch

1.85" Full Touch Display

Bluetooth Calling

600 NITS Display, Digital Crown, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode

MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch

ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth

Blood Pressure Tracking

Heart Rate Sensor, Basic Functionality, Waterproof

Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch

Single Touch Interface

Water Resistant

Workout Modes, Quick Charge, Suitable for Boys and Girls

beatXP Flare Pro Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.39" HD Display

Bluetooth Calling

100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring

Boult Audio LooKfit Smart Watch

Sleek Design

1.3" Display

Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch

1.55" HD Display

Customizable Watch Faces

24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Tracking, Multiple Sports Modes

Best Overall Product

 

Dive into the future of smartwatches with the boAt Wave Style. This cutting-edge timepiece boasts a 1.69" square HD display, delivering vibrant visuals and crisp details for an immersive user experience. Beyond its stunning visuals, the DIY Watch Face Studio empowers you to personalize your watch face, ensuring that your smartwatch is a true reflection of your style.

 

Health takes center stage with HR & SpO2 monitoring, providing real-time insights into your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Whether you're into fitness tracking or simply want to stay on top of your well-being, this smartwatch has you covered. The Crest App Health Ecosystem adds another layer of functionality, allowing you to comprehensively manage your health data.

 

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the boAt Wave Style is not just a fashion statement but a reliable companion for your daily adventures. Multiple sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that every workout is tracked with precision. The deep blue design adds a touch of sophistication, making the boAt Wave Style Smart Watch a perfect blend of aesthetics and innovation.

 

 

Best Value for Money Product

 

The pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch is a seamless blend of style and functionality. The 1.85" full-touch display offers vivid visuals, providing a clear view of your notifications and health metrics. What sets this smartwatch apart is its Bluetooth calling feature, allowing you to answer calls directly from your wrist, adding a new level of convenience to your daily life.

 

The 600 NITS display ensures optimal visibility even in varying lighting conditions, making every interaction a delight. Navigate through features effortlessly using the digital crown, adding a touch of sophistication to your smartwatch experience. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, you can match your smartwatch to your mood and style every day.

 

Beyond aesthetics, the pTron Reflect Callz is a health powerhouse. Track your heart rate, monitor your SpO2 levels, and choose from various sports modes to tailor your fitness routine. With an IP68 rating, this smartwatch is built to withstand the elements, ensuring durability without compromising on style. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the pTron Reflect Callz – where fashion meets functionality.

 

How to find the trendiest smartwatches for boys?

1. Understand the User's Needs:

Finding the best smartwatch for boys involves understanding the specific needs and preferences of the intended user. Consider factors such as age, lifestyle, and interests. For active youngsters who enjoy outdoor activities, a durable and water-resistant smartwatch may be essential. On the other hand, teenagers may prioritize features like social media notifications and customizable watch faces. Identifying these requirements is the first step in selecting a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into a boy's daily life.

 

2. Assess Key Features:

Smartwatches come with a variety of features, and it's essential to prioritize what matters most. For health-conscious individuals, a smartwatch with robust fitness tracking capabilities, including step counting and heart rate monitoring, might be crucial. If staying connected is a priority, look for devices that offer seamless integration with smartphones, allowing for call and message notifications. Balancing the desired features with the budget constraint of under 1000 ensures that the chosen smartwatch aligns with both functionality and affordability.

 

3. Consider Durability and Design:

Given the active nature of boys, the durability of the smartwatch is paramount. Look for models with sturdy build quality and scratch-resistant screens to withstand the inevitable bumps and scratches. A comfortable and adjustable strap is also important for a secure fit during various activities. The design aspect is not just about durability but also about personal expression. Many smartwatches come with customizable bands and watch faces, allowing boys to showcase their unique style.

 

4. Read Reviews and Ratings:

Before making a final decision, it's advisable to read reviews and ratings from both experts and users. Real-world experiences provide insights into the actual performance of the smartwatch, including battery life, ease of use, and the accuracy of its features. Online platforms and customer reviews often highlight both the positive and negative aspects, helping potential buyers make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls.

 

5. Compare Options within Budget:

Given the budget constraint of under 1000, it's crucial to compare available options. Consider factors such as brand reputation, warranty, and customer support. While there may be compromises at this price point, a careful comparison ensures that the chosen smartwatch delivers the best value for money. Keep an eye out for promotions, discounts, and bundled offers that may enhance the overall value of the purchase. By comparing multiple options, one can find the perfect smartwatch that not only meets the user's needs but also fits comfortably within the budget.

FAQs on smartwatch

What features should I look for in a smartwatch for boys under 1000?

Consider essential features such as fitness tracking, notification alerts, and customizable watch faces. Look for a durable design to withstand the active lifestyle of young users. Battery life is also crucial for uninterrupted usage.

Can these smartwatches connect to smartphones?

Yes, most of the smartwatches on our list can connect to smartphones. They often offer features like call and message notifications, allowing users to stay connected even when their phone is not readily accessible.

Are these smartwatches suitable for fitness tracking?

Absolutely! Many of the affordable smartwatches in this collection come equipped with fitness-tracking features, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and even sleep tracking. They provide a budget-friendly way for boys to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

How durable are these smartwatches, considering they are designed for boys?

These smartwatches are designed with the active lifestyle of young boys in mind. They often feature robust and durable materials, ensuring they can withstand the rough and tumble of everyday activities, making them ideal companions for adventurous kids.

Do these smartwatches support customizable watch faces?

Yes, customization is a key aspect of these smartwatches. Many of them allow users to personalize their watch faces, letting boys express their individual style. This feature adds a touch of personalization to the overall digital experience.
View More

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 21:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets