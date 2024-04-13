Motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125W fast charging ahead of launch event: Here what's coming

Motorola is all set to unveil its latest flagship this month, with a promise of blazing-fast 125W charging capabilities. The announcement came through a post on X on Friday, April 12, where Motorola confirmed an event scheduled for April 16 to introduce the "Edge Family" for 2024. In the teaser, Motorola revealed that its upcoming flagship will boast the same rapid 125W charging as seen in the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra.

Teaser Reveals Key Features

The teaser also provided a sneak peek at the design, showcasing what appears to be a rear panel housing at least three camera lenses. So, what's the specific device in question? Odds are, it's the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, hinted at by notorious leaker Evan Blass in an X post earlier this month. The design seems to align perfectly with Blass's revelations. While Motorola has already rolled out the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India, the "Ultra" variant is yet to make its debut, 9to5Google reported.

However, the company has dropped hints about the Motorola Edge 50 series via an X post. According to the announcement, an Edge series handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Although Motorola didn't disclose the exact model name of the handset, the Ultra variant will likely be equipped with this SoC. Previous leaks and a recent Geekbench benchmark listing have also pointed towards the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra running on the same Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

Insights on Hardware and Performance

Earlier this week, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra made an appearance on Geekbench, flaunting an impressive single-core CPU score of 1,947 and a multi-core score of 5,149. The listing detailed a high-performance core clocked at a maximum speed of 3.01GHz, along with four cores running at 2.80GHz and three cores at 2.02GHz. These CPU configurations are consistent with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Moreover, the listing hinted at 12GB of RAM and the Android 14 operating system powering the device.

According to previous leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. The handset is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Anticipation is high for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, touted as the most premium offering in the upcoming Edge 50 series. It's likely to make its debut in the US market, possibly under the moniker of Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024, with an estimated price tag of around $999.