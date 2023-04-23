 Msi Modern 15 B7m 072in Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Modern 15 B7M 072IN Laptop

MSI Modern 15 B7M 072IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 B7M 072IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 B7M 072IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155903/heroimage/msi-b7m-072in-155903-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155903/images/Design/msi-b7m-072in-155903-v1-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155903/images/Design/msi-b7m-072in-155903-v1-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155903/images/Design/msi-b7m-072in-155903-v1-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155903/images/Design/msi-b7m-072in-155903-v1-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹50,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
amazon
₹ 50,990 M.R.P. ₹62,990
Msi Laptops Prices in India

Msi laptops price in India starts from Rs.32,000. HT Tech has 286 Msi Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.


Msi Modern 15 B7m 072in Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Panel
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 359 x 241 x 19  mm
  • B7M-072IN
  • 1.70 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • MSI
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon
  • 6
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Msi Modern 15 B7m 072in Laptop