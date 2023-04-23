Msi Modern 15 B7m 072in Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 15 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop
MSI Modern 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B7M-072IN
₹50,990
₹62,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Msi laptops price in India starts from Rs.32,000. HT Tech has 286 Msi Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
Msi laptops price in India starts from Rs.32,000. HT Tech has 286 Msi Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.