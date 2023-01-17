 Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 097in Laptop A10ras 097in Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 097IN Laptop

    MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 097IN Laptop

    MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 097IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,890 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 097IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 097IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹74,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.29 Kg
    See full specifications
    MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS-097IN Laptop A10RAS-097IN Price in India

    MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS-097IN Laptop A10RAS-097IN price in India starts at Rs.74,890. The lowest price of MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS-097IN Laptop A10RAS-097IN is Rs.64,000 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 097in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • 90 W AC Adapter W
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • LED
    • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • Black
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Prestige 14 A10RAS-097IN
    • 64-bit
    • MSI
    • 1.29 Kg
    • 319 x 215 x 15.9  mm
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • 2 x 2 W Speakers
    • No
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Built-in Microphone
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
    • 1.8 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce MX330
    Peripherals
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 097in Laptop