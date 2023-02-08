Oneplus 10 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 10 OnePlus 10 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 53,499 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 now with free delivery.