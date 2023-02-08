 Oneplus 10 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 10

    OnePlus 10

    OnePlus 10 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 53,499 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹53,499 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4800 mAh
    Android v12
    OnePlus 10 Price in India

    OnePlus 10 price in India starts at Rs.53,499. The lowest price of OnePlus 10 is Rs.47,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4800 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 150W
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 393 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • 10
    • March 1, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v12
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Oxygen OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • Mali-G710 MP10
    • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
    • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Oneplus 10