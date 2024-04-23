 OnePlus 11 gets a massive discount on Amazon: Here’s how to buy the smartphone under ₹20,000 | Mobile News

OnePlus 11 gets a massive discount on Amazon: Here’s how to buy the smartphone under 20,000

The OnePlus 11, a standout smartphone known for its remarkable performance and top-tier camera features, is now up for grabs at an unbeatable price on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 16:31 IST
OnePlus 11 gets a massive discount on Amazon: Here’s how to buy the smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000
Grab the OnePlus 11 at a massive discount and experience superior performance. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 11 gets a massive discount on Amazon: Here’s how to buy the smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000
Grab the OnePlus 11 at a massive discount and experience superior performance. (OnePlus)

The OnePlus 11 is currently available at a compelling price on Amazon. Launched in February last year, this device quickly made headlines for being one of the most affordable smartphones featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, with a special discount on Amazon, the OnePlus 11 is priced at just 19,149, making it a tempting buy for tech enthusiasts.

OnePlus 11 Amazon Offer

The OnePlus 11, boasting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, originally carried a price tag of 56,999. However, Amazon's special discount slashes this price by 12%, bringing it down to 49,999. Additionally, HDFC Bank debit cardholders can avail a flat discount of 3,250 on EMI transactions, provided the purchase value exceeds 48,449.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, Amazon's exchange offer can fetch you up to 27,600 off on your old mobile phone, making the deal even sweeter. Depending on the age and condition of your old device, the effective price of the OnePlus 11 can be reduced to an astonishing 19,149.

Diving into OnePlus 11 Features

Exceptional Performance: The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which, despite its year-old status, delivers stellar performance. Whether you're gaming or multitasking, this chipset ensures smooth and lag-free operations.

Robust Battery & Clean Software: The device houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology. This means you can charge your phone from 0 to 100% in just about 30 minutes. Additionally, OnePlus provides a clean software experience with the latest Android OS and offers various customization options to tailor the user experience.

Impressive Camera Capabilities: Equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto sensor, the OnePlus 11 promises exceptional photography. It can capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions and record 4K videos at up to 60fps.

With its blend of powerful performance, advanced camera features, and the current discount offers on Amazon, the OnePlus 11 stands out as a compelling choice for smartphone buyers. If you've been eyeing this device, now is the perfect time to grab it at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

