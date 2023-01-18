 Oneplus 9 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus 9 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 51,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹51,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India

    OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.51,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 9 Pro is Rs.43,899 on amazon.in.

    OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.51,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 9 Pro is Rs.43,899 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 9 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 29 minutes
    • Yes Charging Time: 43 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 163.2 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black
    • 73.6 mm
    • 197 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 20:9
    • 1440 x 3216 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 1300 nits
    • 526 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.23 %
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • Yes
    • March 31, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OnePlus
    • Android v11
    • 9 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.11 W/kg, Body: 0.91 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 20.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    • Adreno 660
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+50+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Oneplus 9 Pro