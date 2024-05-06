 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launching soon in India as a rebranded version of Oppo A3. Check speculated specifications, launch date, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 12:52 IST
image caption
image caption
image caption
image caption
image caption
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite made its way to the BIS certification site, check details. (OnePlus)

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE4 smartphone which gained much recognition in the mid-range smartphone market. Now, there are rumours about the Oneplus Nord CE4 Lite to launch soon in India as a rebranded version of Oppo A3 which will soon launch in China. The smartphone reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, with speculation nearing the launch date. A tipster also revealed the expected specifications of the smartphone, check the details.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

A tipster named Sanju Choudhary shared a post on X showcasing the screenshot of a OnePlus device spotted on the BIS certification site. The smartphone is speculated to be the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite with model number CPH2619.

Based on the screenshot, the new generation of Nord CE Lite smartphone will be launching anytime soon in India as a rebranded version of the Oppo A3. The Oppo A3 is a China-exclusive smartphone which is yet to make its debut in the country. Therefore, once the Oppo smartphone launches in China, we can have a greater understanding of what the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite specs

According to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 710 GPU. The Nord CE4 Lite may feature a dual camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device may feature a 16MP selfie camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery for lasting performance and it will run on OxygenOS 14 based on the Android 14.

However, note that the specification is based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we must wait and see what OnePlus is planning to do for the launch of Nord CE4 Lite.

First Published Date: 06 May, 12:52 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets