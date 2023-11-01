Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G in India is Rs. 54,999. This is the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G base model with 12GB + 256GB ROM RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.