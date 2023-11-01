 Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G

OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
OPPOReno10Pro+5G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OPPOReno10Pro+5G_FrontCamera_32MP
OPPOReno10Pro+5G_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38419/heroimage/153657-v4-oppo-reno10-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOReno10Pro+5G_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38419/heroimage/153657-v4-oppo-reno10-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOReno10Pro+5G_4
1/14 OPPOReno10Pro+5G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
2/14 OPPOReno10Pro+5G_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/14 OPPOReno10Pro+5G_Ram_12GB"
4/14 OPPOReno10Pro+5G_3"
View all Images 5/14 OPPOReno10Pro+5G_4"
Key Specs
₹54,999
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
50 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP
32MP
4700 mAh
Android v13
12GB RAM + 256GB ROM
OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G base ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G base model with 12GB + 256GB ROM RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

(12GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Oppo Reno10 Pro Plus 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 32MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 4700 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, SuperVOOC™, 100W: 100 % in 27 minutes
  • 4700 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Exmor RS
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 74 mm
  • 162.9 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 194 grams Below
  • Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 1400 nits
  • 120Hz LTPS dynamic
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 90.98 %
  • 451 ppi
  • 20:9
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 93.9 %
General
  • Android v13
  • ColorOS
  • July 10, 2023 (Official)
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.170 W/kg, Body: 0.564 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 219 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 51,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 54,999
₹85,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 10 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 51,990
₹66,999
Buy Now
IQOO 11 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 51,999
₹61,999
Buy Now

Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is hereIcon
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.Icon
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022
Tech Videos Icon

OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G News

Icon
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro price plunges on Flipkart as platform rolls out new year deals
20 Jul 2023
All you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.
Sale Alert! Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro with this delightful price cut
10 Jul 2023
Oppo A78 5G
BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera
30 Jun 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Oppo Reno10 Pro Plus 5g