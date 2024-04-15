OnePlus 11 price drops again in India- Check the new price, bank offer and other discounts

OnePlus has made another move in the Indian market by reducing the price of its premium smartphone, the OnePlus 11. This follows an earlier price cut this month, making it even more accessible to consumers. The latest adjustment affects the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, making it even more enticing for potential buyers. This model boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is powered by a hefty 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.

Initially launched at Rs. 56999, the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 has seen its price steadily decline. First, a reduction of Rs. 2000 was announced, and now, another Rs. 3,000 has been trimmed off. As a result, customers can now acquire the 8GB RAM variant for just Rs. 51999. The device comes in striking Titan Black and Eternal Green colours, and there's more good news for potential buyers - an instant discount of Rs. 3000 is available for those using ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BQJLCQD3-1

Also read: Realme P1 series launched exclusively in India with 120Hz AMOLED display - All the details

OnePlus 11 Specifications:

The OnePlus 11 boasts a big 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, delivering a sharp resolution of 1440x3216 pixels. Its AMOLED panel ensures a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability.

Under the hood, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the device, complemented by up to 16GB of RAM. Running on Android 13 with OxygenOS, users can expect seamless performance and the latest features.

Also read: Apple iPhone shipments fall by 10% in Q1 2024, Samsung regains top spot: IDC report

The device is equipped with a Hasselblad-powered triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP RGBW telephoto lens. For selfies, there's a discreet 16MP front camera embedded within the display.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 vs POCO X6 Pro: Which latest smartphone is a better performer under ₹30000?

With a robust 5000mAh battery onboard, boasting 100W rapid charging support, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. OnePlus claims a full charge can be achieved in just 25 minutes, ensuring uninterrupted usage for consumers on the go.