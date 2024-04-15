 OnePlus 11 price drops again in India- Check the new price, bank offer and other discounts | Mobile News

OnePlus 11 price drops again in India- Check the new price, bank offer and other discounts

OnePlus 11 receives another price cut in India, making it more accessible to buyers. Here’s how much discount you will get on this latest premium smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 15:16 IST
Icon
5 apps that you must start using if you have to manage a team that works in different shits
OnePlus 11 5G
1/5 Zapier: It is a workflow automation app which integrates several workspace apps and automates repetitive tasks saving users the time to focus on tasks which require more attention. The app encourages users to complete their tasks on time, no matter which shift they are working. However, note that it's a subscription-based app.  (Pexels)
OnePlus 11 5G
2/5 Toggl Track: It is a time tracking software which keeps track of your billable hours based on the assigned shift. It tracks working hours and provides an in-depth report on your completed tasks and projects. It also offers a Pomodoro timer feature which allows users to stay focused for 25 minutes without any interruptions.  (Pexels)
OnePlus 11 5G
3/5 Todoist: It is a task management app where users can list their day-to-day tasks. This way users can track what task needs to be completed by identifying which tasks hold more importance. This app can be easily used for personal as well as professional task listings. Therefore, you will be able to complete all your pending tasks.  (Pexels)
OnePlus 11 5G
4/5 My Shift Planner: It is a calendar app where users can schedule their shift timing for different days. With this app, users can keep track of their shift changes and the app will instantly notify them. Additionally, users can also track their work hours, resulting in improved productivity.  (Pexels)
OnePlus 11 5G
5/5 Supershift Shift Work Calendar: It is also a calendar app where users can schedule their shifts and customise them with colours and icons. Additionally, users can create detailed reports for earnings, hours per shift, overtime and shift counting. Additionally, users can sync the calendar across several other devices.  (Pexels)
OnePlus 11 5G
icon View all Images
OnePlus 11 receives another price reduction in India, offering premium features at a more accessible rate. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has made another move in the Indian market by reducing the price of its premium smartphone, the OnePlus 11. This follows an earlier price cut this month, making it even more accessible to consumers. The latest adjustment affects the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, making it even more enticing for potential buyers. This model boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is powered by a hefty 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.

Initially launched at Rs. 56999, the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 has seen its price steadily decline. First, a reduction of Rs. 2000 was announced, and now, another Rs. 3,000 has been trimmed off. As a result, customers can now acquire the 8GB RAM variant for just Rs. 51999. The device comes in striking Titan Black and Eternal Green colours, and there's more good news for potential buyers - an instant discount of Rs. 3000 is available for those using ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BQJLCQD3-1

Also read: Realme P1 series launched exclusively in India with 120Hz AMOLED display - All the details

OnePlus 11 Specifications:

The OnePlus 11 boasts a big 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, delivering a sharp resolution of 1440x3216 pixels. Its AMOLED panel ensures a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability.

Under the hood, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the device, complemented by up to 16GB of RAM. Running on Android 13 with OxygenOS, users can expect seamless performance and the latest features.

Also read: Apple iPhone shipments fall by 10% in Q1 2024, Samsung regains top spot: IDC report

The device is equipped with a Hasselblad-powered triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP RGBW telephoto lens. For selfies, there's a discreet 16MP front camera embedded within the display.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 vs POCO X6 Pro: Which latest smartphone is a better performer under 30000?

With a robust 5000mAh battery onboard, boasting 100W rapid charging support, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. OnePlus claims a full charge can be achieved in just 25 minutes, ensuring uninterrupted usage for consumers on the go.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 15:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 16 leaks summarised: colours, a-series chip and what more to expect from apple in 2024 motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming realme to launch india-exclusive realme p series on april 15: specs, price and all details learn about these hidden settings in your smartphone using android secret codes 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 11 price drops again in India- Check the new price, bank offer and other discounts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets