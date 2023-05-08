Home Opinion AI won't beat the market any better than Wall Street

AI won't beat the market any better than Wall Street

ChatGPT isn't going to be a stock-picking genius.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 22:37 IST
AI-powered Bing now on SwiftKey! Skype, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Edge get updates too
Bing
1/5 The SwiftKey mobile app now has access to AI-powered Bing features in three ways – search, chat, and tone changer. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 After receiving the update, the Bing icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on it, you can select the specific feature you want to use: Chat, Tone, or Search. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
3/5 Chat functionality is for more detailed queries, while Tone feature can help you communicate more effectively by using AI to customize your in-progress text to fit any situation. The Search functionality can quickly let you search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Apart from these, the translator functionality in the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
5/5 Bing in Skype access is expanding, so that everyone in a group chat can now chat with the new Bing. Only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview. (AP)
AI
View all Images
While AI may soon do the work of Wall Street, it’s unlikely to do any better for investors than the industry it seeks to replace. (Pexels)

Artificial intelligence is coming for finance. Researchers are using ChatGPT to decipher Federal Reserve statements and to mine headlines for clues about where stocks are headed. JPMorgan Chase & Co. just launched an AI bot that generates trade signals from Fed statements.

While AI may soon do the work of Wall Street, it's unlikely to do any better for investors than the industry it seeks to replace. Most financial professionals who try to outsmart the market by parsing Fed statements or financial news — and who knows what else — have little to show for it. The vast majority of actively managed mutual funds consistently underperform their broad market benchmarks, and most hedge funds are no better. Investors are more likely to be better off with low-cost index funds that track broad markets.

JPMorgan knows this as well as anyone. I counted about 380 actively managed JPMorgan mutual funds with a 15-year track record in Morningstar's database, including the various share classes. Of those, 65% underperformed their benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis through April, according to Morningstar's calculations. If JPMorgan's analysts are using Fed statements or headlines to make investment decisions, they're wasting their time.

There's no predictive value in Fed statements or financial news. Fed statements don't guarantee the future path of short-term interest rates, which mostly depend on inflation and the health of the labor market, neither of which anyone can reliably forecast, including the central bank. And even if you knew where short-term rates were going, you still wouldn't necessarily know the impact on longer-term rates or asset prices more generally, including stocks.

Financial news isn't any more useful. It's not indicative of companies' long-term prospects or even the near-term path of stocks and bonds. So why automate manual processes that have little or no predictive value?

Of course, AI may prove to be smarter than its creators, eventually solving puzzles that have long vexed humans. It might figure out how to forecast inflation, interest rates and other economic measures and how those measures intersect with asset prices. AI might even discover previously unknown drivers of the economy and asset prices or find so-called anomalies in markets — opportunities to generate above-market returns without taking more risk — that investors have not yet spotted and exploited.

In modest amounts, that kind of intelligence could be hugely profitable. Renaissance Technologies' Medallion fund has wielded proprietary supercomputing power for more than three decades, reportedly generating returns of 40% a year. But the strategy only has so much capacity, which is why Renaissance limits investment to insiders and caps the fund at $10 billion, returning profits twice a year to maintain the fund's size.

Early adopters of AI might enjoy similar advantages, but as adoption grows, opportunities to generate market-beating returns will diminish or disappear. That's essentially the history of active management, from stock-picking mutual funds to more esoteric hedge funds. In their book, The Incredible Shrinking Alpha, Andrew Berkin and Larry Swedroe show that, counterintuitively, as active managers collectively became more skilled, their ability to generate outsized returns diminished because greater competition made it harder to beat the market without taking more risk.

“The ones using AI first may be able to uncover anomalies and exploit them. But once discovered, those anomalies will disappear as others replicate the strategy,” Swedroe told me. “The market becomes more efficient when anomalies are uncovered because the behavior or lack of behavior that gives rise to them tends to be eliminated by competition among investors for higher returns.” In other words, AI's attempts to beat the market will make beating the market even harder.

If anything, AI is more likely to burn investors than benefit them. Every new technology, including most recently the internet and blockchain, is heralded as a can't-miss investment opportunity. Inevitably, a few early investors reap a fortune while everyone else piles in closer to the peak of excitement just before prices collapse. The hype around AI is already revving up.

Perhaps AI can be useful in one financial respect: Critics of index investing are constantly whining that markets need active managers to set prices. While that may be true, there are more than enough active managers, and there's always likely to be because index funds increasingly mimic traditional styles of active management, such as value, growth, quality and momentum. Still, if AI takes over for active managers, maybe indexers can finally track broad markets in peace.

In fact, the surest way to make money on AI is to buy a broad market index. The great companies of the internet era — Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. — account for 12% of the S&P 500 Index. Investors have shared in their success by simply owning the market. If AI lives up to its great promise, it will dominate the market one day, too. And if not, it was never worth investing in.

Nir Kaissar is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering markets. He is the founder of Unison Advisors, an asset management firm.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 22:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
This TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets