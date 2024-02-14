 Croma announces Everything Apple Campaign; Check offers on iPhone 15, Macbook Air and more | Photos
If you have been holding out for a great deal to upgrade your existing gadgets and fancy a new iPhone, then you are in great luck. Croma’s Everything Apple Campaign is live and it brings great offers on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, Apple Watch SE 2 and more.

Feb 14 2024, 14:11 IST
Croma’s Everything Apple Campaign
Croma’s Everything Apple Campaign introduces discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on a wide range of Apple products. Buyers can avail the benefit of 24 Months of no-cost EMI, get up to Rs. 10000 as an exchange bonus and up to Rs. 6000 instant discount on Apple products such as iPhones, MacBooks and more, with HDFC Bank Cards. (Croma)

iPhone 15
iPhone 15: The Croma Everything Apple Campaign includes a wide range of Apple products, all of which have big discounts for the duration of the sale. The iPhone 15 is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 37990 or monthly EMI starting at Rs. 1750. (Unsplash)
Apple MacBook Air M1
MacBook Air M1: The Apple MacBook Air M1, which usually retails for Rs. 99900, can be purchased for a starting price of Rs. 51990. Additionally, buyers can avail of convenient EMI options starting as low as Rs. 1299. (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch SE 2/Series 9: If you’re already an iPhone owner and are looking to expand your Apple ecosystem, then there are great offers available on Apple Watches. The Apple Watch SE 2 can be purchased for a starting price of Rs. 25900, while the Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs. 32400. (Apple)
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, which are Apple’s flagship earbuds, have also received a price cut. While they usually retail for Rs. 24900, you can buy them for as low as Rs. 20490. (Apple)
5/5 AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, which are Apple’s flagship earbuds, have also received a price cut. While they usually retail for Rs. 24900, you can buy them for as low as Rs. 20490. (Apple)
