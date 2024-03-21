 Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage | Photos
Lenovo introduces its latest gaming arsenal in India, featuring the Legion Pro series, equipped with AI tech and top-tier hardware for competitive and immersive gaming experiences.

| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 13:38 IST
Lenovo
Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
1/6 Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
2/6 Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
3/6 Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
4/6 All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
5/6 Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
6/6 Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
First Published Date: 21 Mar, 13:38 IST
