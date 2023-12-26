Icon
Top virtual reality headsets: Boost your gaming experience, just check this list out

Looking for gaming virtual reality headsets? Have a look at this list; affordable to premium, check out Tsanglight, Oculus Quest 2, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 15:39 IST
Tsanglight headset
Tsanglight headset: The headset is compatible with iPhone and various Android smartphones to enjoy immersive gaming. The headset features an HD optical lens and 360-degree stereo headphones.  It features a 1050-inch giant screen in 3 meters with a resolution of 1020P. With this headset, you can enjoy 3D movies/games, riding roller coasters, skydiving etc.  (Amazon)
Topmaxions 3D Virtual Reality Headset
Topmaxions 3D Virtual Reality Headset: It features a 1050-inch IMAX screen in 3 meters which will improve your movies and gaming experience. It supports the adaptable size of a cell phone between  4.0 and 6.0 inches. Users can also adjust the position of the spherical resin lens by moving the button on the top of the 3D VR GLASSES to get a better experience of watching movies. (Amazon)
PlayStation VR 2
PlayStation VR 2: The VR headset features an OLED display with up to 120Hz panel refresh rate. It provides adjustable lens separation and offers 110 degrees of view. It features a Motion sensor with a six-axis motion sensing system and an Attachment sensor. It also supports 4 embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking for immersive viewing and gaming experience. (Play Station)
Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2: The Meta headset is packed with a super-fast processor and high-resolution display for immersive gaming experience. It features 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback for 3D experience. It offers wireless connectivity with intuitive controls and an easy setup. Additionally, it offers 128GB storage with a built-in battery. (Amazon)
Bnext VR Headset
Bnext VR Headset: It features a ‎6.3-inch screen display size and th VR headset is compatible with various iPhone and Android smartphones. It sports High-quality lenses for crystal-clear visuals and an adjustable head strap for a comfortable fit. Both adults and children can take advantage of the VR headset which is available in a budget range.  (Amazon)
First Published Date: 26 Dec, 15:00 IST
