Reach Cogent N Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Reach Cogent N Plus

    Reach Cogent N Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,199 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,199
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    3.2 MP
    1.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Reach Cogent N Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • No
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • 103.2 grams
    • 62.4 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 126.2 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 57.83 %
    General
    • No
    • August 29, 2016 (Official)
    • Cogent N Plus
    • Reach
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Reach Cogent N Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Reach Cogent N Plus in India?

    Reach Cogent N Plus price in India at 2,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Reach Cogent N Plus?

    How many colors are available in Reach Cogent N Plus?

    How long does the Reach Cogent N Plus last?

    What is the Reach Cogent N Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Reach Cogent N Plus Waterproof?

    Reach Cogent N Plus