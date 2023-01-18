 Mtr Gt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    MTR GT

    MTR GT

    MTR GT is a phone, available price is Rs 2,100 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MTR GT from HT Tech. Buy MTR GT now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38067/heroimage/152184-v1-mtr-gt-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38067/images/Design/152184-v1-mtr-gt-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,100
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    MTR GT Price in India

    MTR GT price in India starts at Rs.2,100. The lowest price of MTR GT is Rs.2,100 on amazon.in.

    Mtr Gt Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue
    Display
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 143 ppi
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • MTR
    • August 9, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • GT
    Multimedia
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Mtr Gt