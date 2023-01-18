Mtr Gt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MTR GT
MTR GT (Black) 2.8 inch Display 3000 mAh Battery 4G Phone
₹2,100
₹2,999
MTR GT price in India starts at Rs.2,100. The lowest price of MTR GT is Rs.2,100 on amazon.in.
