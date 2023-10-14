 Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 26,600 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹26,600
64 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro
16 MP
16 MP
3300 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in India is Rs. 26,600.  This is the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in India is Rs. 26,600.  This is the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Navy Blue.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Navy Blue
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • ISO-CELL
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 7.0 mm
  • Gold, Navy Blue
  • 77.2 mm
  • 156.5 mm
  • 172 grams
Display
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 386 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • 73.96 %
General
  • Samsung
  • April 11, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Head: 1.01 W/kg
Performance
  • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro
  • Adreno 506
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Front
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 51.5 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro