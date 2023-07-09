 Samsung Galaxy F54 5g Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F54 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy F54 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • 01h 21m 42s
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Yes
  • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.8
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • No
  • F2.2
  • No
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 77.3 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • 199 grams
  • Meteor Blue, Stardust Silver
  • 8.4 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 85.02 %
  • 393 ppi
  • Super AMOLED Plus
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • Android v13
  • June 6, 2023 (Official)
  • Galaxy F54
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Head: 1.25 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Samsung Exynos 1380
  • 25.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G68 MP5
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 5 nm
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 218 GB
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy F54 5g