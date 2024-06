Samsung Galaxy A35 256gb Summary

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was launched on March 11, 2024. The smartphone comes with four years of promised Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price in India: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G starts at Rs. 30999 for the 8GB+128GB storage option. The 8GB+256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33999. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G features a more modern design. Its screen features a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. While the frame is plastic, Samsung’s latest mid-ranger features a glass back and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for display protection. It also has the company's 'Key Island' design, which lifts the portion of the frame near the power and volume buttons. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Display: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes the Vision Booster feature, which can boost the brightness to 1,000 nits in direct sunlight. The display features an optical fingerprint reader, and dual speakers, and has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Camera: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera on the back. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. It has front and rear 50MP cameras that can record 4K films at 30 frames per second each. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Battery: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Performance: Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset for performance. It comes in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB+256GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Connectivity and Special Features: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G includes GPS, 5G, a dual-SIM card slot (and eSIM), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Operating System: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14.