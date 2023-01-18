 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    9
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    512 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
    40 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 63,099 M.R.P. ₹99,999
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB price in India starts at Rs.74,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB price in India starts at Rs.74,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 00h 55m 14s
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 41 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 41 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Brown
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 75.6 mm
    • 165.1 mm
    • 227 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 516 ppi
    • 1500 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 89.44 %
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • January 29, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR5
    • 16 GB
    • Mali-G78 MP14
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 2100
    • 34.0 s
    • 108+10+10+12 MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 512 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb price in India at 95,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (40 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100; RAM: 16 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512gb