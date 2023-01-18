 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 149,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4400 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹149,999
    256 GB
    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP + 4 MP
    4400 mAh
    Android v11
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India starts at Rs.149,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Expert Review

    • Bright, crisp screen
    • S-Pen support
    • Water resistant
    • Rear cameras aren't great
    • Under-screen selfie camera is quite bad
    • Still expensive

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    • 4400 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 10 MP + 4 MP
    Battery
    • 01h 05m 52s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • 4400 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Dual
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) 4 MP f/1.8 Camera(2.0µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 6.4 mm
    • 271 grams
    • 128.1 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 158.2 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
    • Phantom Black, Phantom Green
    Display
    • 22.5:18
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 1200 nits
    • 372 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1768 x 2208 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 89.7 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v11
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy Z Fold 3
    • August 24, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • YesMini HDMI (Type C)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 660
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Up to 215 GB
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India at 1,49,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP + 4 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Waterproof?

