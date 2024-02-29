 Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

With app integration, smartphone notification mirroring and heart rate tracking, these latest smartwatches from the Top Smartwatch Companies do a lot more than just tell time.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 19:29 IST
best smartwatch brands
Top Smartwatch Companies include Apple, Fitbit, Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin. Check out the top 10 smartwatch brands. (Unsplash)
best smartwatch brands
Top Smartwatch Companies include Apple, Fitbit, Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin. Check out the top 10 smartwatch brands. (Unsplash)

Modern smartwatches are more than simply an accessory, with complex capabilities like voice assistants, crash detection, call and text compatibility, and long battery lives. They've also become one of the most popular health and fitness trackers, thanks to sophisticated sensors and large app suites. Smartwatches are very useful and one of the most convenient gadgets for tracking your fitness and health activity, such as heart rate, oxygen level, sleep monitoring, steps and distance covered, calories burned,women's health monitoring and so on, and they also include emergency aid.

Products included in this article

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine Loop Large. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display
(48)
₹89,900
Buy now
43% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only)
(63)
₹30,999 ₹54,999
Buy now
Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Charcoal Active Band - WiFi
(166)
Get price
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Midnight Black)
(2,315)
Get price
89% OFF
beatXP Vega Neo 1.43” AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 466 * 466 Pixel, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 500 Nits, Always on Display, Health Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes (Black Strap, 1.43)
(1,284)
₹1,299 ₹11,999
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
(5,830)
₹32,569 ₹33,900
Buy now
55% OFF
realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size
(10,480)
₹2,649 ₹5,999
Buy now
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch|1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5 Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces - Black
(5,919)
Get price
Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, (Light Sand Rose Gold)
(328)
Get price
32% OFF
realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100 1.69" HD Display with SpO2, Heart Rate & Temperature Monitors (Grey Strap, Free Size), Gray (RMW2103)
(9,805)
₹2,699 ₹3,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine Loop Large. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display 4/5 ₹ 89,900
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only) 4.1/5 ₹ 30,999
Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Charcoal Active Band - WiFi 4.1/5 Get Price
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Midnight Black) 4.1/5 Get Price
beatXP Vega Neo 1.43” AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 466 * 466 Pixel, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 500 Nits, Always on Display, Health Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes (Black Strap, 1.43) 3.7/5 ₹ 1,299
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular 4.6/5 ₹ 32,569
realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size 4.1/5 ₹ 2,649
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch|1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5 Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces - Black 3.9/5 Get Price
Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, (Light Sand Rose Gold) 4.3/5 Get Price
realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100 1.69" HD Display with SpO2, Heart Rate & Temperature Monitors (Grey Strap, Free Size), Gray (RMW2103) 4.1/5 ₹ 2,699
Hide List

Having said that, the smartwatch market continues to expand rapidly and shows no signs of slowing. Some estimates suggest that the smartwatch market will be worth more than 130 billion USD by 2024, based on compound annual growth of more than 18% last year.Top Smartwatch Companies include Apple, Fitbit, Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin. Other budget friendly Market Leading Watch Brands include boAt, Fastrack, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and others.

With so manybest smartwatch brandsboast the same functionality at different price points, it's difficult to choose which one to put on your wrist. Will the tracking be precise? Will the brightness of that OLED display be dazzling you? Not to mention the software: will it lag and frustrate you with bugs? We've all had these questions, so we've produced a list of the finest smartwatches to buy in India across various price ranges to make your life easier. We've put the majority of these to the test, dug deep into their inner workings, and now give you with a list of recommendations that won't let you down. We've considered everything from the build and design quality to its tracking performance, battery life, connectivity with your smart devices, other cool features and, of course, price. You won't go wrong with any of these choices as long as you keep your expectations in line with the price you pay. So, without further ado, here is our list of smartwatches from the top 10best smartwatch brandsin India.

 

Product List

1. unsplash

 

B0CHY13T9W-1

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is top on our list because it is the most durable and capable Apple Watch to date. With a lightweight titanium case and an extra-long battery life, this watch has the brightest-ever display. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for outdoor adventures and supercharged workouts. Double tap is a fantastic method to interact with the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.92-inch Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 410 by 502 pixels, brightness of up to 2000 nits, and Sapphire crystal glass protection. It is also available in GPS+ Cellular configuration. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, USB-C magnetic quick charging connection, premium construction material, up to 100m water resistance, and 40m swim-proof are all included. It also has a certified ECG, altimeter, car crash detection, emergency SOS, and trackers for blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep, and other parameters. The watch can give up to 18 hours of battery life (with LTE). The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best all-around smartwatch available today, and it comes highly recommended. Yes, Apple being among thebest smartwatch brandsthe watch doescome at an exorbitant price.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2

Brand: Apple

Model Name: Ultra 2

Display:49mm, 410 x 502 pixels OLED sapphire glass

Battery life:36 hours

Cellular: Yes

ProsCons
DurableNo offline mapping
Dual speakers 
Great smart features 

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

B0B99PHSS1-2

Whether you want to achieve your fitness goals or improve your health, the topmostPioneering Brands in Smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Smartwatch can help you. Thanks to its BIA measuring (BIA), this smartwatch allows you to track a variety of indicators ranging from skeletal muscle weight to body fat percentage. This manner, it provides you with all of the information you need to track your development. Because it features an optical heart rate sensor, this smartwatch can also monitor your heart rate and cardiovascular health.

The watch has a 1.4-inch sAMOLED display with 450x450 resolution, an Always-on mode, a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, and Sapphire crystal protection. It has IP68 dust and water resistance, a titanium alloy chassis, built-in GPS, LTE+ eSIM capabilities, GPS routing, several training modes, a body fat composition analyzer, sleep (including snore activity), SpO2, heart rate, and other trackers. It is powered by Wear OS 3 and features a proprietary One UI skin, Bluetooth 5.2, and an 80-hour battery life, dual-band Wi-Fi claim.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Brand: Samsung

Model Name:Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Display:45mm Super AMOLED Sapphire crystal display

Battery life:80 hours

Cellular: Yes

ProsCons
Great display qualityDoes not support iOS devices
Great OS 
Great battery life 

3. Google Pixel Watch 2

B0BGXH42B7-3

 

Google's second-generation Pixel Watch 2, designed in collaboration with Fitbit. Fitbit's most advanced heart rate tracking will help you better understand your health and fitness. Three new sensors allow for improved heart rate monitoring, skin temperature monitoring, and stress management. Get help spotting potential indicators of stress with Fitbit's body-response feature so you can manage it in the present. The watch is very pleasant due to its light, 100% recycled aluminium housing. Choose from a variety of watch faces, then personalise to match your style and get the information you need at a glance.

View the best of Google at a single glance, including Gmail and Calendar, and have peace of mind with personal safety features. Continue on with even more battery life. There is also a safety check option; set the timer when going for a run or wandering alone at night. If it expires without a response, your watch will notify emergency contacts of your position.

Specifications of Google Pixel Watch 2

Brand: Google

Model Name:Pixel Watch 2

Display:41mm AMOLED display

Battery life:24 hours with display always on

Cellular: Yes

ProsCons
Advanced safety featuresSize might be small for some
6 months of Fitbit Premium included 
Great size and look 
Improved battery life 

Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks

4. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch

B0B59PWQF8-4

One from theInnovative Smartwatch Brands Amazfit, the GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch is an excellent value smart watch that will be your fitness and health partner for many years to come. The watch has a novel self-developed motion algorithm that evaluates specialised data such as maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 Max), full recovery time, training load, and training effect. Keep track of performance factors that can effect recuperation, progress, and exercise ability, and track your data more professionally. A PAI score is created by using an algorithm to process data about your heart rate and other sophisticated health information.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can be customised to represent each user's distinct personality. With 336 x 384 pixels and 309 PPI, the HD full colour AMOLED display has a better resolution than the previous version. It will always appear beautiful and display your content with perfect clarity. You may communicate with Alexa with your Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. Ask inquiries, get translations, set alarms and timers, make shopping lists, check the weather and control your smart home devices, among other things.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name:GTS 4 Mini

Display:1.65'' HD AMOLED Display

Battery life:7-15 days

ProsCons 
Compact sizeMight be small for some wrists
Beautiful displayNo Bluetooth calling 
Great battery life 

5. BeatXP Vega Neo

B0C4T9J84B-5

The beatXP Vega Neo, an AMOLED smart watch for men and women, offers a circular, radiant display with a peak brightness of 500 nits, an Always On Display, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. As a mark of elegance and sophistication,Market Leading Watch Brands beatXP Vega Neo glows brightly on your wrist. You may change the face of your smart watch every day with customisable cloud-based watch faces.

With sophisticated Bluetooth, the beatXP Vega Neo calling smart watch allows you to conduct calls from the comfort of your wrist. You don't have to openyour phone every time you get a notice with a smart watch like the Vega Neo. Get quick notifications on your watch at any time. Track your basic health vitals including heart rate, spo2, and sleep monitoring from anywhere and at any time with the beatXP Vega Neo smart watch. It includes health tracking, 100+ sports modes, and an always-on display. The Vega Neo smartwatch is an innovative smartwatch that tells you about your menstrual cycle every month, making it a perfect wearable for ladies.

Specifications of BeatXP Vega Neo

Brand: beatXP

Model Name: Vega Neo

Display:1.43” Round AMOLED Display

Battery life:7 days

Cellular: No

ProsCons
Budget friendlyLimited third-party apps and ecosystems availability
Nice display 
Bluetooth calling 
Great health and fitness tracking 

6. Apple Watch SE

B09G9717T5-6
ProsCons
Budget Apple watchNo ECG and Blood oxygen saturation sensors
Premium design and features 
Great App library 
Great health tracking 

7. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

B0B18P8JRC-7


With its 90 Sports modes, 24/7 Heart rate monitor, and Blood oxygen monitor, the realme Watch 2 Pro wristwatch will help you remain on track with your fitness goals. GPS tracking is included for more precise fitness and monitoring statistics. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is one of the most powerful smartwatches in its class; it's light and comfortable, has a very nice screen for a product in this price range, has a reasonable battery life, decent software and a companion app, and uses GPS for fitness monitoring effectively.

Because of its long-lasting battery, this smartwatch may last up to 14 days. The smart watch also includes a dual-satellite GPS that allows you to track your movements without using your phone. The realme Watch 2 Pro also supports Smart IOT control, allowing you to operate devices such as TWS, Neckbands, Smart Bulb, and Smart Plus from the watch. The realme Watch 2 boasts a fashionable rectangular dial with a huge colour touchscreen display. It is available in two trendy colours: Space Grey and Metallic Silver.

Specifications of Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Watch 2 Pro

Display:1.75" 320 x 385p Hi-Res Display

Battery life:18 hours

ProsCons
Great displayBluetooth connectivity could be better
Accurate activity and health tracker 
Nice App library 

8. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smart Watch

B0BZ8T21V4-8

Fastrack Limitless FS1 is a recently announced low-cost wristwatch from the popular domestic wearables company that has Bluetooth calling capabilities, allowing users to make and receive audio calls right from their wrist. The 1.95-inch display of the Fastrack Limitless FS1 is driven by a sophisticated ATS chipset. The smartwatch is outfitted with sensors that allow for heart rate monitoring. It also claims to track stress, periods, and sleep. It offers over 100 different sports modes, including walking and sprinting. It also supports Amazon Alexa, providing customers with a hands-free voice assistant alternative.

The smartwatch has over 150 watch faces to pick from and built-in Amazon Alexa functionality. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is powered by a 300mAh battery that is said to last up to 10 days. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, built-in speakers and microphones, and can be associated with either Android or iOS smartphones.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smart Watch

Brand: Fastrack

Model Name: Limitless FS1

Display:1.95” Horizon Curve Display

Battery life:5 days

Cellular: No

ProsCons
Big and vibrant displayNo AMOLED screen
Budget pricingSome complaints about tracking functions glitching
Great OS 
Accuracy is great 

9. Garmin Venu SQ Music Smart Watch

B08N18JGRW-9

Garmin Venu SQ Music has a sleek style that is appropriate for any attire and any part of your day. This watch has a brilliant colour display and an optional always-on mode, allowing you to see everything at a glance.

You can observe your body's energy levels throughout the day with outstanding Health and fitness features, allowing you to determine the optimal times for activity and rest. The Pulse Ox sensor2 measures your blood oxygen saturation throughout the day and while you sleep to determine how well your body absorbs oxygen. When you're stressed, the operating system will send you relaxing reminders and even advise you to take a short breathing exercise. You may even set an automatic hydration target based on how much you sweat during exercises. See how you're breathing during the day, when sleeping, and during breathwork and yoga practices using respiration tracking. Venu SQ Music smartwatch from one of thebest smartwatch brandshas excellent health tracker.

Specifications of Garmin Venu SQ Music Smart Watch

Brand: Garmin

Model Name: Venu SQ Music

Display:33.1mm AMOLED display

Battery life:2-6 days

ProsCons 
Premium lookSome complaints about GPS
Excellent fitness gadget 
Decent battery life 
B09ZRFS2XQ-10

Immerse yourself in the 4.3cm (1.69") huge HD colour display of the Realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100, which provides you with notifications, reminders, sports statistics, health data, and much more at your fingertips. The metallic finish of the realme Watch SZ100 gives it a luxury appearance and feel, with every detail polished. The realme Watch SZ100 is a one-of-a-kind powered watch with a battery that can last up to 12 days when completely charged. Connect your realme Watch SZ100 to your smartphone to access a variety of extra capabilities such as camera control, find my phone, music control, and more. To access the most recent features on your watch, download and update the newest firmware from the realme Fit app.

You can prioritise your health with theInnovative Smartwatch Brands Realme Watch SZ100. Strengthen your fitness commitment with SZ100's 24 sports modes, which include running, walking, cycling, hiking, dancing, and much more. Monitor your workout statistics accurately for better results. It has professional level PPG sensors to measure your oxygen level and heart rate change. A sensor is also included to monitor your skin temperature.

Specifications of Realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100

Brand:Realme

Model Name:Techlife

Display:‎1.69 Inches LCD Display

Battery life:14 days

ProsCons 
Great Health trackingBuild quality can be improved
Amazing battery life 

Top three features for you:

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple Watch Ultra 2Double tap gestureFaster on-device SiriPrecision Finding for iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ProBIA measurementPowerful fast charging battery Women's health
Google Pixel Watch 2 Advanced multi-path heart-rate sensorAdvanced Safety featuresImproved Fitbit integration
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart WatchCompact sizeAccurate tracking5ATM water resistance
BeatXP Vega NeoAlways on displayAdvanced health trackingWomen's heath
Apple Watch SE GPS and cellular connectivityBudget Apple WatchExcellent health tracking
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro Dual-Satellite GPSIP68 Water Resistance,Health and fitness tracking
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smart WatchBiggest Horizon Curve DisplayBuilt-in AlexaBluetooth calling
Garmin Venu SQ Music Smart WatchExcellent Health trackerRespiration trackerHydration Tracker
Realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100Long battery lifeGreat health tracker Body & Skin Temperature Detection 

FAQs on smartwatch

What are the most important factors to consider while selecting the finest smartwatch?

Key factors to consider when choosing a smartwatch include compatibility with your smartphone's OS battery life, fitness tracking capabilities, display quality, water resistance, and the availability of desired apps and functionality.

Can a smartwatch make phone calls?

Many smartwatches from the best smartwatch brands allow you to make and receive phone calls right from your wrist. However, be sure the smartwatch has built-in calling capability or relies on a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone.

Is it possible to utilise a Samsung or Google watch with an iPhone?

Google Wear OS watches used to function with both Android and iPhone devices, however Samsung and Google's new Wear OS 4 and later watches only support Android handsets. iPhone users should continue with the Apple Watch, while Android users might consider the Google Pixel Watch and/or Samsung Galaxy Watch models.

Which Apple smartwatch is best for you?

We recommend the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE if you're already in the Apple ecosystem because of the easy connectivity and ease of services like Apple Pay and Apple Music.

How is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a dependable Google Wear OS watch that works with your Samsung phone. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store, Wallet, and other Google applications. It's also an excellent health and fitness tracker with a slew of other fun features.
View More

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 19:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets