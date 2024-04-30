Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition in India, featuring Argentine Football Association design. Check prices, specs and other details here.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition in India, fulfilling the anticipation set by its teaser during the Smarter Living 2024 event on April 30. This exclusive edition smartphone showcases a bespoke back panel adorned with the emblem of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in a distinguished golden hue.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition
Crafted in partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition is available solely in India at a price of Rs.. 34999. Scheduled for release on May 15, it offers a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Drawing inspiration from the iconic blue and white stripes of the AFA jersey, the design integrates three stars. symbolising the triumphs of the Argentine football team in the World Cup.
Packaged in a collector's gift box, the World Champions Edition includes a special card commemorating the players' victory in the 2022 World Cup. Furthermore, it features a fully customised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, a USB Type-C cable coordinated in colour, and a football-inspired sim ejector pin. Xiaomi has also revamped the UI of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition, offering users new options for customising lock screens, wallpapers, and icons.
In addition to the World Champions Edition, Xiaomi offers various configurations in the Redmi Note 13 series, each bundled with attractive discounts and bonuses:
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 27999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 29999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 31999
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 21999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 23999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 25999
Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 15499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 17499
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 19499
These prices include discounts and instant savings on ICICI bank cards, along with additional bonuses for trade-in deals.
