iOS 18 Siri upgrades: Know what generative AI features will power Apple’s voice assistant

Siri is expected to be revamped with the upcoming iOS 18 update and AI features, know what's coming ahead of June’s WWDC 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 19 2024
iOS 18 to bring major AI boost to Siri, check details and AI features.
iOS 18 to bring major AI boost to Siri, check details and AI features. (Unsplash)

Apple is reportedly working on the iOS 18 update for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. There are speculations about several AI features and upgrades coming to the iPhone, it is rumoured that the update will bring revamped versions of Siri which will be smarter. While the official announcement of iOS 18 will take place at the WWDC 2024 event on June 10, tipsters have leaked some of the expected AI features for Siri. Know how Apple is Planning to upgrade Siri.

iOS 18 Siri upgrades

According to reports, Apple's voice assistant Siri is expected to be revamped with artificial intelligence (AI). Siri may get conversational abilities to conduct several complex tasks on the iPhone. Therefore, Apple is reportedly working on bringing on-device processing and a large language model that will run locally. With AI capabilities, Siri is expected to provide users with a direct answer and it will be able to answer several users queries instead of providing three excerpts from different websites.

Siri is expected to do more complex tasks such as summarising text, taking items of Reminders, creating appointments on the calendar, real-time transcription, Voice Memos, live transcription, and much more. Additionally, it is also rumoured that Siri will be able to analyse message contents and generate message responses based on the received message. More about Siri capabilities will be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC 2024 event on June 10.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Other AI features

Siri is not the only one with AI upgrades, as several iPhone apps such as Safari, Notes, Spotlight Search, Messages, Mail, and other apps. There are speculations that the iOS 18 will run on Apple's Ajax large language model to carry out tasks such as text summarisation, document analysis, and AI-based search in apps. Note that the information is currently based on leaks and speculations, therefore, take them with a pinch of salt as it only showcases a glimpse of what is expected to be announced during June's WWDC 2024 event.

First Published Date: 19 May, 07:00 IST
