Ghoomer OTT release: When and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan film online

The OTT release date of Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan is out! Know when, and where to watch this sports drama film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 11:01 IST
Ghoomer OTT release
Watch Ghoomer on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)
Ghoomer OTT release
Watch Ghoomer on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)

Ghoomer OTT release: After starring in Bholaa earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan's second film of the year, Ghoomer, is set to hit the small screens soon! Lovingly known as Junior Bachchan, the actor has starred in varied films throughout his career, from comedies, and drama films to crime thrillers and political films. With Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan dips his toes into the sports drama genre, becoming a mentor for a cricket prodigy who suffers an unexpected tragedy. The OTT release date of Ghoomer is out. So, if you wish to watch this film from the comfort of your own home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Ghoomer OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Ghoomer is a Hindi-language sports drama film that follows the story of Anina Dixit, a cricket prodigy who unfortunately loses her right arm in an accident. When all hope is lost, former test cricketer Paddy steps in as her coach, providing hope and training to Dixit to represent the Indian National team as a one-armed spinner. The film is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ghoomer features a stellar star cast, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi in notable roles. It even has a special appearance by megastar Amitabh Bachchan! Ghoomer is written by R. Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, and directed by R. Balki. It is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Ramesh Pulapaka, and Anil Naidu.

The film first premiered at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 14 and had its theatrical release in India on August 18.

Ghoomer OTT release: When, and where to watch online

Ghoomer will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on November 10! Sharing the details about the film's impending arrival, the official ZEE5 India account posted on X, “When life throws a #Ghoomer, we say GAME ON. Watch #GhoomerOnZEE5, premieres 10th Nov “.

Reacting to the news of its OTT release, OTTplay quoted Abhishek Bachchan saying, “The success of this Ghoomer should be credited to the stellar team both on and off-screen who brought this story to life. I am thrilled that the film is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5.”

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 11:00 IST
    Icon