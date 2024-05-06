 Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details | Mobile News

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

Vivo launches new Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e smartphones in India with MediaTek Helio processors. Check their prices, availability, specs and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
May 06 2024, 15:51 IST
Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e have been launched in India, with MediaTek processors, dual cameras, and long-lasting batteries. (Amazon)

Vivo has introduced its latest offerings, the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e, in the Indian market. These smartphones boast octa-core MediaTek Helio processors and pack 5,000mAh batteries with fast charging capabilities. Featuring dual rear cameras and a distinctive water drop notch, both devices run on Android 14-based UI. Notably, they inherit the design language of the previously launched Vivo Y03, unveiled in select markets earlier this year.

B07WGN5S8R-1

Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e: Prices and Availability

In terms of pricing and availability, the Vivo Y18 is offered in two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage at Rs. 8,999 and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 9999. It's available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y18e comes in a single configuration of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 7999, and shares the same colour choices as its counterpart. Both models can be purchased through Vivo's e-store.

B07WDKLPFM-2

Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e Specifications

Both the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269 ppi pixel density. They are powered by the 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, these smartphones offer a smooth user experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A53, A5 and S21 FE to get exciting One UI 6.1 update soon: Know what's coming

In the camera department, the Vivo Y18 sports a 50MP primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08MP sensor, with an 8MP sensor for selfies. On the other hand, the Y18e features a 13MP primary rear sensor and a 0.08MP secondary unit, along with a 5MP selfie camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more

Both devices are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired fast charging and feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security. They also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, ensuring durability. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, both models measure 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39mm and weigh 185g.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:51 IST
