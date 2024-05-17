iPhone 16 display production to start next month: Check expected launch date, specs, more

The iPhone 16 series has been in talks for quite some time in the form of specification leaks and rumours. With several images of dummies leaked online, we have an idea about what Apple may introduce with the new generation iPhone. Now, in a recent leak, an analyst revealed that the company is expected to start the display production for small-sized iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in June. Know what more the analyst highlighted about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 display

According to an X post to limited subscribers by display analyst Ross Young, the panel production for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will begin in June. It is also projected it may become the highest volume of displays to be produced during the month. This year, we may encounter several changes with iPhone 16 sizes as leaks and dummies have showcased a significant size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

With the iPhone 16 Pro, we may get a 6.3-inch display and for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the size is expected to be bumped to a 6.9-inch display. On the other hand, the display sizes for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to remain the same at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

iPhone 16 expected specs

Now, that the launch is less than 4 months away Apple may have kickstarted its big plans for the upcoming series. With AI features and models coming to the devices, the overall look and experience of the iPhone may be upgraded. Furthermore, Apple may soon start the mass production of devices. However, no update on the production has been shared until now.

Apart from the iPhone 16 display size and production, Apple is also rumoured to include the Action Button in the standard model and a new Capture Button in the Pro model. The upcoming models are expected to be powered by a new generation of A-series chipsets, upgraded camera features, and more. However, we will have to wait till September to confirm the specifications.

