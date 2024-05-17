 iPhone 16 display production to start next month: Check expected launch date, specs, more | Mobile News

iPhone 16 display production to start next month: Check expected launch date, specs, more

A new leak revealed that Apple may start the display production for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in June. Know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 17 2024, 08:05 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 display production to start next month
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 display production to start next month
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 display production to start next month
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 display production to start next month
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 display production to start next month
icon View all Images
Apple kickstarts production for the iPhone 16 series, check details. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 16 series has been in talks for quite some time in the form of specification leaks and rumours. With several images of dummies leaked online, we have an idea about what Apple may introduce with the new generation iPhone. Now, in a recent leak, an analyst revealed that the company is expected to start the display production for small-sized iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in June. Know what more the analyst highlighted about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 display

According to an X post to limited subscribers by display analyst Ross Young, the panel production for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will begin in June. It is also projected it may become the highest volume of displays to be produced during the month. This year, we may encounter several changes with iPhone 16 sizes as leaks and dummies have showcased a significant size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

With the iPhone 16 Pro, we may get a 6.3-inch display and for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the size is expected to be bumped to a 6.9-inch display. On the other hand, the display sizes for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to remain the same at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

iPhone 16 expected specs

Now, that the launch is less than 4 months away Apple may have kickstarted its big plans for the upcoming series. With AI features and models coming to the devices, the overall look and experience of the iPhone may be upgraded. Furthermore, Apple may soon start the mass production of devices. However, no update on the production has been shared until now.

Apart from the iPhone 16 display size and production, Apple is also rumoured to include the Action Button in the standard model and a new Capture Button in the Pro model. The upcoming models are expected to be powered by a new generation of A-series chipsets, upgraded camera features, and more. However, we will have to wait till September to confirm the specifications.

First Published Date: 17 May, 08:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets