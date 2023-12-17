Top 10 budget laptops: From Lenovo, Asus to Zebronics, try these pocket-friendly gadgets

Top 10 budget laptops: Are you looking for a laptop that fits perfectly into your budget and provides you with the necessary features too? Budget laptops are an economical choice for users seeking functional computing without breaking the bank. These laptops typically offer decent performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, word processing, and multimedia consumption. While they may not boast the high-end features of premium models, budget laptops often provide a satisfactory balance between affordability and functionality.If you are searching for once such laptop, don't worry. We have made a list of 10 budget laptops including ZEBRONICS NBC 2S, Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500, HP 14s, and more. Check out the list of top 10 budget laptops below:

List of Best Selling Products

ZEBRONICS NBC 2S Core i5 11th Gen 1155G7

ZEBRONICS NBC 2S, is a budget-friendly, portable, and stylish laptop equipped with the Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, balancing performance and power efficiency. With 4 cores and 8 threads, it facilitates seamless multitasking for enhanced productivity. Immerse yourself in an expansive viewing experience through the IPS display with Full HD 1920x1080p resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and clear image quality. This can be the best option if you are looking for a budget laptop.

You can boost your workflow with 8GB 3200MHz LPDDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, ideal for tasks like office work, documentation, web browsing, and multimedia consumption. The laptop's slim, chisel-designed frame, featuring a 15.6-inch screen, offers a versatile blend of portability and usability.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) for versatile network access and BT v5.0 for improved performance. Experience extended working hours with up to 10 hours on a single charge, supported by a 65W Type-C adapter that enables a quick 3-hour charge time. Seize the opportunity to own this efficient, on-the-go computing solution that caters to various needs while embodying a sleek aesthetic.

Processor: i5-1155G7 Processor

Memory: 8GB 3200MHz LPDDR4 RAM memory and 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6 inches

Battery: 65 W

B0CM3K249P-1

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500

The next on the list of top 10 budget laptops is the Lenovo V15. It is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor running at a base speed of 1.1 GHz (max speed 2.8 GHz), stands out as a thin and light laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD Antiglare display with 250 nits brightness, offering a visually appealing and comfortable viewing experience. The laptop's 8GB DDR4 RAM, operating at 2933 MHz in a dual-channel configuration, ensures efficient multitasking, while its 256GB SSD (M.2, upgradable to 512GB) provides speedy and responsive storage.

It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home SL, Intel UHD Graphics, supporting DirectX 12, deliver impressive visuals on the 1920x1080 FHD display. The laptop supports up to 2 independent displays for enhanced productivity.

In terms of connectivity, the V15 offers a variety of ports including USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, Ethernet RJ-45 (LAN Port), and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The spill-resistant keyboard with multimedia Fn keys and a numeric keypad, along with the buttonless Mylar surface multi-touch touchpad, adds to the laptop's user-friendly design.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 processor,

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 11 Home SL

Display: 15.6 inc

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Storage: 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD

B0C28FKJXG-2

Lenovo E41-55 AMD

The Lenovo E41-55 features an AMD Athlon A3050U processor with a base speed of 2.3 GHz (max speed 3.2 GHz). Boasting a 14-inch HD Antiglare display with 220 nits brightness, it offers clear visuals in various lighting conditions. The laptop is equipped with 4GB DDR4 RAM operating at 2400 MHz and a responsive 256GB SSD for smooth performance and efficient storage.

Running on DOS, users have the flexibility to install their preferred operating system. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics enhance the visual experience on the 14-inch screen. Connectivity options include USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A, USB Type-C, HDMI, 4_IN_1_CARD_READER, Ethernet RJ-45 (LAN Port), and an Audio combo jack, providing versatile options for peripherals.

The spill-resistant, full-sized keyboard and two-button touchpad contribute to a user-friendly interface. Weighing just 1.59 kg, the laptop is portable and convenient for users on the move. With a one-year onsite warranty, the Lenovo E41-55 combines performance, portability, and connectivity for users seeking a reliable and a budget laptop.

Processor: AMD Athlon A3050U processor

Memory: 4GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD

Operating System: DOS

Display: 14-inch

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

B0C9F2J9S8-3

HP 14s, 11th Gen Intel Core

Also on this list of top 10 budget laptops is the HP Smartchoice 14s (14s-dy2507TU). It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor, boasting speeds up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. With 8GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM and a speedy 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, it ensures efficient multitasking and fast data access. The 14-inch FHD micro-edge display offers an immersive viewing experience with anti-glare technology, 250 nits brightness, and a 45% NTSC color gamut. Intel UHD Graphics enhance visual performance.

Running on Windows 11 Home 64, the laptop comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 and a 30-day McAfee LiveSafe trial. Alexa built-in simplifies life by providing voice-controlled access to calendars, to-do lists, music, news, and smart home controls. Weighing 1.41 kg, it's portable and sleek. Connectivity options include a SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, an AC smart pin, and an HDMI 1.4b port.

The HP 14s-dy2507TU caters to users seeking a budget laptop with versatility.

Processor:Intel Core i3-1115G4

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, 256 GB SSD

Display: 14 inch

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64

B0B63Y75P9-4

JioBook 11 (2023) NB1112MM(BLU)

The JioBook 11 (2023) NB1112MM(BLU) is a sleek and efficient laptop designed for on-the-go productivity. Powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and ARM V8-A 64-bit architecture, it delivers robust performance, enabling seamless multitasking across applications. With 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via SD card), this budget laptop offers ample memory and storage capabilities.

Weighing a mere 990 grams, the JioBook 11 is exceptionally light and compact, ensuring easy portability wherever you go. Boasting always-on internet connectivity through 4G LTE and Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0 GHz), it keeps you connected effortlessly.

Running on JioOS, this laptop mimics a PC experience with 75+ shortcuts, native apps, extended display support, and touchpad gestures. The device features an anti-glare HD display and stereo speakers, enhancing outdoor usability. The Infinity Keyboard and large touchpad contribute to a convenient and efficient workflow.

Moreover, the laptop offers an impressive 8+ hours of battery backup, catering to your on-the-go lifestyle. Overall, the JioBook 11 combines performance, portability, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a versatile and lightweight computing solution.

Processor: Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core/2.0 GHz/ ARM V8-A 64 bit

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, Storage: 64 GB, Expandable upto 256GB

Display: 11.6 inches

Operating system: JioOS

B0CCDRPGD8-5

AVITA SATUS S111

Another option in this list of top 10 budget laptops is the AVITA SATUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN-SG 14.1 FHD. This laptop comes with a 14.1-inch full HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an anti-glare display ensuring a visually immersive experience. Running on the latest Windows 11 Home, the laptop is designed to be web and mobile-friendly.

Under the hood, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor powers the device, featuring a base speed of 1.10 GHz and a max speed of 2.80 GHz. With 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD storage, the laptop delivers smooth multitasking and quick data access. Intel-integrated UHD Graphics enhance visual performance.

This budget laptop is remarkably thin and lightweight at 1.3 kg, the laptop boasts a sleek 16.9 mm profile, ensuring effortless portability. Connectivity is seamless with multiple ports, including 1 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0, and 1 x mini HDMI C Type. Bluetooth 4.0 accelerates wireless connections.

Available in six captivating colors – Champagne Gold, Shamrock Green, Sugar Red, Matt Black, Cloud Silver, and Space Grey – this AVITA laptop combines aesthetic appeal with practical features, making it a versatile choice for users seeking a stylish yet efficient computing companion.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 processor,

Display: 14.1-inch screen

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128 GB SSD

Graphics: Intel-integrated UHD Graphics

B09V72ZLL7-6

Acer One 11 Intel Celeron N4500

The Acer One 11, model Z8-284, is a compact and lightweight laptop offering high performance and versatile features. Equipped with an Intel Celeron Processor N4500 and Intel UHD Graphics, it delivers efficient processing power for various tasks. The laptop boasts 8GB DDR4 SDRAM, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities.

This budget laptop features an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and anti-glare LED-backlit TFT LCD, the laptop provides a clear and vibrant visual experience. With a storage capacity of 128GB SSD, it offers fast data access and ample space for your files.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop includes 1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro SD Card Slot, 2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C, and 1 x Audio combo port, catering to a variety of connectivity needs. Special features include a 720p HD webcam, Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections, and a remarkably light weight of 1.1 kg, enhancing portability.

The Acer One 11 in Deep Blue is not only aesthetically pleasing but also combines functionality with convenience, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a lightweight and capable laptop for everyday tasks.

Processor : Intel Celeron Processor N4500

Display: 11.6 inch HD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Storage:8 GB DDR4 SDRAM, 128 GB SSD

B0CHRN8C32-7

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro, is another one on this list of top 10 budget laptops. It is a sleek and powerful laptop, integrates cutting-edge features for an exceptional computing experience. At its core is the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor, offering a base speed of 3.1 GHz (up to 4.4 GHz), 4 cores, and 8 threads. The accompanying Intel UHD graphics ensure seamless visuals.

The 15.6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and a 16:9 aspect ratio provides a vivid and immersive viewing experience, enhanced by anti-glare technology. The laptop is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM running at 3200 MHz and a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, delivering both ample memory and swift storage.

Running on Windows 10 Home and bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019, this budget laptop caters to productivity needs. DTS Audio Processing further enriches the multimedia experience. The laptop features an array of ports, including 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, 1 RJ-45 port, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD Card reader, and 1 USB 2.0 Type A.

With a slender form factor and weighing just 1.8 kg in Charcoal Gray, the RedmiBook Pro offers portability without compromising performance. Microsoft Office 365 is also included, making it a comprehensive solution for work and entertainment. The laptop's 1080p resolution and user-friendly features, such as a microphone keyboard, contribute to a seamless and efficient computing environment.

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Display: 15.6FHD resolution

Storage: 8GB DDR4 , 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Operating System Windows 10 Home

B09L53YH86-8

Dell New 14 Latitude

The Dell New 14 Latitude 3420, is a budget laptop designed for efficient performance and enhanced productivity. Under the hood, it features an Intel i3 11th Gen processor, specifically the i3-1115G4, delivering a balance of speed and responsiveness. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the laptop ensures smooth multitasking and quick access to your data.

The 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels provides crisp visuals, enhancing your viewing experience. Operating on Ubuntu, the laptop offers a customizable and open-source platform, catering to diverse user preferences.

Dell stands by the durability of the Latitude 3420 with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users. Additionally, the laptop comes with Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) for added security against unexpected mishaps.

In a sleek black design, this Latitude model combines functionality with a professional aesthetic. Whether for work or personal use, the Dell New 14" Latitude 3420 is equipped to meet the demands of modern computing, providing a reliable and versatile solution for users seeking a quality device backed by trusted warranty coverage.

Processor -i3-1115G4

Memory and Storage -8GB /256GB SSD

Operating System - Ubuntu

B0BWK4RT4M-9

HP 255 G9 (840T7PA) Notebook

The last one on this list of top 10 budget laptops is the HP 255 G9 (840T7PA) Notebook. It is powered by an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, this laptop offers a balanced computing experience. Notably, this budget laptop comes with DOS software pre-installed, and it is important to mention that Windows needs to be installed by the buyer to fully utilize the system.

With 4GB DDR4 RAM and a swift 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, the HP 255 G9 ensures responsive multitasking and rapid data access. Weighing a mere 1.47 kg, it is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for users on the go.

The 15.6-inch diagonal HD micro-edge display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, anti-glare technology, and 250 nits brightness enhances the visual experience. The laptop provides a variety of connectivity options, including 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, 1 RJ-45 port, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 HDMI 1.4b, and 1 AC power port (HDMI cable sold separately).

Backed by a 1-year warranty, the HP 255 G9 Notebook ensures peace of mind for users. Its sleek black design and thoughtful features make it a versatile choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet capable laptop, ready for Windows installation to suit individual needs.

Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

OS: DOS

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-256 GB PCIe NVMe M2

Display: 15.6 Inch HD