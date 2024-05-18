 Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users

Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users

Apple's new iOS feature, Vehicle Motion Cues, aims to help users with motion sickness use their iPhones and iPads while travelling in moving vehicles.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 18 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users
icon View all Images
Apple introduces features for iOS to reduce motion sickness and enhance accessibility for users with disabilities. (Pexels)

Apple has revealed a new feature aimed at helping iOS users who experience motion sickness while using their devices in a moving car. The company explains that motion sickness results from a sensory conflict between what a person feels and sees, which often prevents many from using their smartphones or tablets during travel.

In a blog post, Apple detailed the "Vehicle Motion Cues" feature. This feature uses animated dots on the screen edges to reflect changes in vehicle motion, helping to reduce sensory conflict without affecting the main content. Leveraging the sensors in iPhones and iPads, Vehicle Motion Cues detects when the user is in a moving vehicle and adjusts accordingly. The feature can activate automatically or be toggled on and off in the Control Center.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,990₹184,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,290₹79,900
Buy now

Also read: Google Pixel 8a alternatives: From OnePlus 12R to Nothing Phone 2a, check best devices

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The rollout of Vehicle Motion Cues to all iPads and iPhones is scheduled for later this year.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Additionally, Apple has announced several features designed for users with disabilities. These include eye tracking, which allows users to navigate app elements and use Dwell Control to activate functions like physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures using only their eyes.

Also read: 5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more

iOS users will also gain voice control, colour filters, and sound recognition options in CarPlay. These features enable voice commands and provide notifications for car horns and sirens to users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Music Haptic for Hearing Disabilities

Apple has also introduced Music Haptic, a feature for users with hearing disabilities to experience music through tactile feedback. With this feature enabled, the Taptic Engine in iPhones provides taps, textures, and refined vibrations corresponding to the audio. Music Haptics will be available across millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog and as an API for developers to integrate into their apps.

Also read: From Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x, Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

These new features are expected to be available later this year, likely in September, following the release of iOS 18.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch govo go surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with dolby atmos - check price, features and availability how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode new zero day threat revealed: google wants you to update chrome browser right now beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call recharge with bsnl 107 prepaid plan and get 50 days validity, 3gb data, free tunes vi offers 1-year free netflix, disney+ hotstar: know how vodafone idea users can get it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Top Tech:

Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

10 Best phones under Rs.60000: From Apple iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10R, check top picks

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets