Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users

Apple has revealed a new feature aimed at helping iOS users who experience motion sickness while using their devices in a moving car. The company explains that motion sickness results from a sensory conflict between what a person feels and sees, which often prevents many from using their smartphones or tablets during travel.

In a blog post, Apple detailed the "Vehicle Motion Cues" feature. This feature uses animated dots on the screen edges to reflect changes in vehicle motion, helping to reduce sensory conflict without affecting the main content. Leveraging the sensors in iPhones and iPads, Vehicle Motion Cues detects when the user is in a moving vehicle and adjusts accordingly. The feature can activate automatically or be toggled on and off in the Control Center.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a alternatives: From OnePlus 12R to Nothing Phone 2a, check best devices

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The rollout of Vehicle Motion Cues to all iPads and iPhones is scheduled for later this year.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Additionally, Apple has announced several features designed for users with disabilities. These include eye tracking, which allows users to navigate app elements and use Dwell Control to activate functions like physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures using only their eyes.

Also read: 5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more

iOS users will also gain voice control, colour filters, and sound recognition options in CarPlay. These features enable voice commands and provide notifications for car horns and sirens to users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Music Haptic for Hearing Disabilities

Apple has also introduced Music Haptic, a feature for users with hearing disabilities to experience music through tactile feedback. With this feature enabled, the Taptic Engine in iPhones provides taps, textures, and refined vibrations corresponding to the audio. Music Haptics will be available across millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog and as an API for developers to integrate into their apps.

Also read: From Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x, Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

These new features are expected to be available later this year, likely in September, following the release of iOS 18.