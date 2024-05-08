 Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, boAt Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones | Wearables News
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, boAt Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones

Stuck on a Mother's Day gift? Spoil Mom with tech she'll love! Explore our top picks for wireless earphones that combine great sound, comfort, and style, all at affordable prices.

Discover top 5 neckband earphones perfect for Mother's Day gifts, offering great sound quality, comfort, and style. (Pexels)

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Mother's Day stands as a reminder to cherish and appreciate the extraordinary women who shape our world. As we navigate the digital landscape, finding a heartfelt yet practical gift becomes paramount. For the music-loving mom on the move, nothing beats the convenience and style of a quality pair of neckband earphones. We've sifted through the options to bring you the top 5 picks for this special occasion.

Product Ratings Price
UBON CL-4080 Bluetooth Earphone with Mic, Quick Charging in Ear Wireless Neckband with Up to 40 Hours Playtime, Hi-Fi Music & Bass, Magnetic Earbuds, v5.0 Bluetooth Headset (Blue) 3.9/5 ₹ 962
boAt Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, Crystal Bionic Sound Powered by Dirac Opteo, ANC, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge, 24H Playback & ENx Tech(Gunmetal Black) 3.9/5 ₹ 1,999
Vingajoy CL-1380 Wireless Neckband, Bluetooth v5.0, 20 Hours Playtime, Micro USB, 10 mtrs. Connection Distance - ₹ 1,145
realme Buds Wireless 2S-Green,in-Ear 4.1/5 ₹ 1,499
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) 4.2/5 ₹ 1,499

1. UBON CL-4080 Wireless Neckband

B09HPY1TCN-1

The UBON CL-4080 boasts a comfortable, lightweight design that won't weigh Mom down during walks or workouts. With Bluetooth connectivity and a whopping 40 hours of playtime, tangled wires are a thing of the past. Plus, a quick charge feature keeps the music going during busy schedules.

2. boAt Rockerz 330ANC

B0B58DXJ7J-2

From India's leading wearables brand, the boAt Rockerz 330ANC offers superior sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation. This technology blocks out ambient noise, allowing Mom to fully immerse herself in audiobooks, music, or calls. Plus, the adjustable headband and comfortable design ensure a personalised fit for extended listening sessions.

3. VingaJoy CL-1340 Wireless Neckband

B0C5MRHBJG-3

For a budget-friendly option, the VingaJoy CL-1340 wireless neckband offers a great balance of features and price. With 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and clear audio quality, Mom can enjoy uninterrupted listening throughout the day. Magnetic earbuds provide convenient storage and easy access, while the lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit.

4. Realme Buds Wireless 2S

B0B52BPD9S-4

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S pack a punch with immersive audio and a comfortable, lightweight design. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection, while magnetic earbuds make them easy to store and use. This option also boasts environmental noise cancellation, perfect for filtering out background noise without breaking the bank.

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2

B09TVVGXWS-5

For the mom who appreciates premium quality, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 offers excellent audio with advanced noise cancellation technology. Bluetooth 5.2 provides a seamless connection, while the ergonomic neckband design ensures a secure and comfortable fit. High-quality drivers deliver rich, immersive sound, making Mom's listening experience truly exceptional.

This Mother's Day, show your love and appreciation with a gift that speaks volumes. Choose from these top 5 neckband earphones and make her day truly special.

