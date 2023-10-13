Oneplus Open Price in India (13 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Open OnePlus Open is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 124,990 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹124,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 32 MP + 32 MP Battery 4800 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Open Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus Open in India is Rs. 124,990. This is the OnePlus Open base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus Open in India is Rs. 124,990. This is the OnePlus Open base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus Open (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oneplus Open Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP + 32 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery 4800 mAh

Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm) Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Super VOOC, 67W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4800 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Dual

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 32 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

OIS Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 337 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2 General Brand OnePlus

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Adreno 740

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Storage Type UFS 3.1

