Huawei Mate X5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Huawei Mate X5

Huawei Mate X5 is a HarmonyOS phone, speculated price is Rs 169,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Processor , 5060 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹169,999 (speculated)
512 GB
7.85 inches (19.94 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
5060 mAh
HarmonyOS
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Huawei Mate X5 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Mate X5 in India is Rs. 169,999.  This is the Huawei Mate X5 base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Huawei Mate X5 in India is Rs. 169,999.  This is the Huawei Mate X5 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 1B.

Huawei Mate X5

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, Green Mountain Dai, Phantom Purple
Upcoming

Huawei Mate X5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5060 mAh
  • 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
  • HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • 8 MP
  • 7.85 inches (19.94 cm)
Battery
  • 5060 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 66W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Laser autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Dual Video Recording Video HDR Macro Video Audio Zoom
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
  • Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, Green Mountain Dai, Phantom Purple
  • 72.4 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 156.9 mm
  • 11 mm
  • 243 grams
Display
  • 426 ppi
  • 7.85 inches (19.94 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • OLED
  • 1B
  • 173.81 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • February 20, 2024 (Expected)
  • HarmonyOS
  • Huawei
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV
  • No
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Maleoon 910
  • HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Octa core (2.62 GHz, Single core, Cortex A720 + 2.15 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.53 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 12 GB
  • 7 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes
  • Side
  • World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
