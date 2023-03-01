 Samsung Galaxy Z Flex Price in India (01, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flex

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flex is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 179,990 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flex from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flex now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 01 March 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹179,990 (speculated)
    512 GB
    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flex Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flex price in India starts at Rs.179,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flex is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flex Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    Display
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    • Yes
    • AMOLED
    • 372 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1768 x 2208 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v13
    • Galaxy Z Flex
    • Samsung
    • May 31, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 16 GB
    • Adreno 730
    • 4 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    Smart TV Features
    • 16+16+12+12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • No
    • 512 GB
