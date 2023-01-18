 Seeken Sg2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Seeken Phones Seeken SG2

    Seeken SG2

    Seeken SG2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Seeken SG2 from HT Tech. Buy Seeken SG2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Seeken Sg2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • 147.3 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 10 mm
    • 70 mm
    Display
    • 640 x 1280 pixels
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 260 ppi
    • 75.71 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • December 28, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Seeken
    • SG2
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Seeken Sg2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Seeken Sg2 in India?

    Seeken Sg2 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Seeken Sg2?

    How many colors are available in Seeken Sg2?

    What is the Seeken Sg2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Seeken Sg2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Seeken Sg2