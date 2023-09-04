New WhatsApp interface, multi-account feature likely coming, WABetaInfo reveals

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, owned by Meta, is working on a new feature that will make it simpler for users to manage multiple accounts on the same device. Not just that, WhatsApp may also get a new look-and-feel as the company is also working on a new interface. This WhatsApp update is currently being tested by beta users on Android and, barring any major glitches, may be rolled out to everyone eventually.

WhatsApp's Multi-Account Feature

With this new multi-account feature, you can easily add a second account right within WhatsApp settings, according to a WABetaInfo report. This means you don't need a separate app or device to access your additional account. It's all in one place.

Not only that, but WhatsApp is also giving its interface settings a fresh look. The updated interface will provide a more modern and user-friendly experience, making it easier to navigate through all the app's options.

Improved Profile Tab Access

But that's not all – the profile tab is getting a makeover too. You will find it right in your chat list, making it super convenient to access the app's settings.

The best part? You can keep your conversations and notifications separate between your accounts, and switching between them is a breeze.

This exciting update is currently available to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

In other news, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had recently launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users. This app comes with group calling capabilities for video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. It's designed to be user-friendly for Mac users, making it easier to share files and view chat history on larger screens.

So, if you are a WhatsApp user, get ready for these exciting changes that will make managing multiple accounts and using WhatsApp on your Mac even more convenient.