 OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details

OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details

OpenAI launched a new flagship model GPT-4o with advanced capabilities. Know what it’s about and how it works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 08:07 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details
1/6 Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
image caption
2/6 Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
image caption
3/6 Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
image caption
4/6 All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
image caption
5/6 Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
image caption
6/6 Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details
icon View all Images
The OpenAI GPT-4o model is here, check the details. (OpenAI)

OpenAI conducted the “Spring Updates” event On May 13, in which Mira Murati, the Chief Technical Officer of OpenAI took the stage and addressed the company's latest advancements. During the event, Mira announced the new and powerful flagship AI model, GPT-4o. The new AI model comes with the ability to understand voice, text, and images and it can also talk with different emotions, making it sound like you are simply talking to a human. Know more about GPT-4o and how it works.

What is GPT-4o?

Mira Murati made several announcements during the event including the availability of a new ChatGPT desktop app, new ChatGPT features, and the AI model GPT-4o which became the main attraction of the event during the demo session. The “o” in GPT-4o stands for “ omni-model” which has the power to provide the intelligence of GPT-4, but faster and with more capabilities such as text, voice, and vision recognition. During the address, Murati mentioned that the GPT-4o is 2x faster, 50 percent cheaper and has five times higher rate limits than the current GPT-4 Turbo.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How GPT-4o works?

GPT-4o is smarter in terms of responding to users' queries. It provides real-time voice responses making it engaging for the users. Earlier, ChatGPT's Voice Mode reportedly came with significant latencies and a lack of information. However, the new model can generate real-time responses in several different modes. During the live event, it was demonstrated how GPT-4o could solve a math equation by providing hints and how it could give a detailed brief of a coding problem, and more.

With GPT-4o, users do not have to wait for the AI model to finish speaking, it can be irrupted by new questions, which was restricted with the GPT-4 Turbo. Additionally, the new model also has voice modulation capabilities which are called “emotive voices,” where users can have human-like conversations with the chatbot. The emotive voice was demoed in the event with GPT-4o narrating a story with different emotions.

GPT-4o availability

The GPT-4o will be available worldwide for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. OpenAI said that it will soon roll out the AI model for Enterprise users. For Free users, the features of the model would be limited, however, they will soon be receiving the update. Lastly, to make GPT-4o more accessible, it will be available in 50 languages worldwide.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 08:06 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks new zero day threat revealed: google wants you to update chrome browser right now rokblok: this amazing vinyl record player will simply awe you hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works spotify wrapped 2020 for listeners is out, here's how you can check yours big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartwatches for iPhone
10 Best Smartwatch for iPhone: Seamless Integration with Your Apple Ecosystem
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets