Honor Pad X9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet

Honor Pad X9 Honor Pad X9 is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad X9 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad X9 now with free delivery.