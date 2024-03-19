 Honor Pad X9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Home Tablets in India Honor Tablet Honor Pad X9

Honor Pad X9

Honor Pad X9 is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad X9 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad X9 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
HonorPadX9_Capacity_7250mAh
HonorPadX9_RAM_4GB
HonorPadX9_ScreenSize_11.5inches(29.21cm)
Key Specs
₹15,999
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v13
4 GB
495 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Honor Pad X9 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad X9 in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor Pad X9 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gray.

Honor Pad X9

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Honor

57% OFF
Honor Pad X8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹8,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9 Honor Pad X8
47% OFF
Honor Pad 8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹15,999 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9 Honor Pad 8
Honor Pad 5
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Honor Pad X9 Honor Pad 5
Honor Pad 5 10 1
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Honor Pad X9 Honor Pad 5 10 1
Honor Tablets

Honor Pad X9 Competitors

54% OFF
OPPO Pad Air 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,999 ₹34,999
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9 Oppo Pad Air 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9 Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Acer One 10 T9 1212L
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹15,599
Check Details
Honor Pad X9 Acer One 10 T9 1212l
18% OFF
Wishtel IRA T1030
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹16,483 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Honor Pad X9 Wishtel Ira T1030

Honor Pad X9 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7250 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 22.5W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Colours

    Gray

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    495 grams

  • Width

    167.4 mm

  • Height

    267.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    203 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.12 %

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Launch Date

    July 30, 2023 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Pad X9

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Honor Pad X9 News

Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Honor Pad X9