 OpenAI may announce ChatGPT-powered search engine: Know what to expect and where to watch the event live | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI may announce ChatGPT-powered search engine: Know what to expect and where to watch the event live

OpenAI may announce ChatGPT-powered search engine: Know what to expect and where to watch the event live

OpenAI Spring Updates will be live streamed today, May 13, at 10 PM IST. Know what is expected.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 15:40 IST
OpenAI may announce ChatGPT-powered search engine: Know what to expect and where to watch the event live
OpenAI is expected to announce Google Search rival today just before the Google I/O event. (AFP)

OpenAI has been rumoured to make several announcements around ChatGPT. There are also speculations that the company may announce a Google search engine revival. Therefore, to give rest to rumours, ChatGPT-maker will be holding a live stream event for its “Spring Updates” today in which the company will reveal new features and upgrades for ChatGPT and GPT-4. However, there are no official claims over what will be announced, therefore, we will have to wait for the live stream to get all the major announcements.

When and where to watch the OpenAI Spring Updates livestream

OpenAI's Spring Updates will be live-streamed today, May 13 at 10:30 PM. This announcement is taking place just a day ahead of Google's annual developers event, Google I/O 2024. The live stream can be watched via OpenAI's website and YouTube channel. 

While there are several speculation of a new OpenAI search product, CNET quoted a spokesperson saying, “We're not launching a search product or GPT-5 on Monday.” On the other hand, OpenAI also shared an X post saying the live stream will consist of demos of the new functionality of ChatGPT and GPT 4. As there is very little information about what updates will be revealed, we will have to wait and see what OpenAI has planned for its suite of services.

The event is reportedly planned just a day before the Google I/O where the tech giant has confirmed to reveal its AI advancements for its services, apps, Android 15 and others. According to rumours, Google may also plan to introduce its digital assistant, Pixie and upgrade to its AI model, Gemini.

While many are speculating that the announcement date was a calculated move by OpenAI, making the entire tech industry curious about what the company has planned. There are also speculations that the upcoming GPT-4 features may directly affect Google Search and Gemini. However, note that these are based on speculation and do not provide any surety of what announcements will take place during the live stream.

First Published Date: 13 May, 15:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets