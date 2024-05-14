Apple introduces 'Unwanted Tracker' alerts with iOS 17.5 update: iPhones will now alert if any device is spying on you

In the tech realm, a significant development is on the horizon as Apple gears up to introduce alerts for "unwanted trackers" in its latest iOS 17.5 update, just as Android prepares to welcome similar tracking devices. The long-awaited feature aims to enhance user privacy and security, aligning with the industry standard for "Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers" (DULT) established since December 2023.

Apple Enhances Privacy Measures with iOS 17.5 Update

With the rollout of iOS 17.5, iPhone and iPad users will now receive notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected moving alongside them, regardless of the device's platform. This includes compatibility with AirTags, Find My accessories, and other Bluetooth trackers adhering to the DULT standard, extending the protection umbrella to various tracking devices.

Also read: OpenAI enhances ChatGPT with free premium features and multimodal input- All that's new

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Explaining the functionality, Apple clarifies that receiving an alert indicating "[Item] Found Moving With You" suggests the presence of a tracking device not belonging to the user. While it may be linked to a borrowed item, users can identify the tracker, prompt it to emit a sound for locating purposes, and access instructions to disable it, safeguarding against potential privacy breaches, 9to5Google reported.

Google Joins the Effort to Safeguard User Privacy

Not to be outdone, Google has already integrated similar safeguards across all Android devices running Android 6.0 and above, initially targeting AirTags and subsequently adapting to the DULT standard. This move underscores a collective effort within the tech sphere to fortify user privacy amidst the proliferation of tracking devices.

Also read: OpenAI GPT-4o is ‘remarkably human', live demos reveal what it can do- All details

Meanwhile, anticipation mounts as AirTag-like trackers designed for Android users are slated to hit the market starting May 27, marking a significant expansion of the Find My Device ecosystem. Brands like Chipolo and Pebblebee have already paved the way with their Find My Device-compatible trackers, signalling a promising era for Android users keen on tracking solutions.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs revealed: Megapixels, zoom and all details here

As Google expands the Find My Device network to Android users globally, the tech landscape witnesses a convergence towards heightened privacy measures, ensuring a safer digital environment for all users, regardless of their device preferences.