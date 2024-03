Xiaomi Pad 6 Summary

The Xiaomi Pad 6 was on June 13, 2023, in India. The tablet sports an 11-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G CPU (7 nm) processor. Xiaomi Pad 6 Price: The Xiaomi Pad 6 with 8GB and 256GB storage was listed at Rs. 41999 in India at launch. Xiaomi Pad 6 Display: The Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness of 550 nits, and Dolby Vision, which provides sharp and clear visuals. Xiaomi Pad 6 Performance and Storage: The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7nm) CPU. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. Xiaomi Pad 6 Operating System: The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14. Xiaomi Pad 6 Connectivity Options: The Xiaomi Pad 6 features USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS connection. The tablet includes many sensors, such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.