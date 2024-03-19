Lenovo Tab M10 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi), Storm Grey with Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Precision Pen 2
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 5G in India is Rs. 20,999. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G can be purchased for Rs. 19,998. This is the Lenovo Tab M10 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue.
