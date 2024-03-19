 Lenovo Tab M10 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 5G is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
₹20,999
10.61 inches (26.95 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
Android v13
6 GB
490 grams
Lenovo Tab M10 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 5G in India is Rs. 20,999. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G can be purchased for Rs. 19,998. This is the Lenovo Tab M10 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue.

Lenovo Tab M10 5g Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • Height

    252.7 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Width

    160.3 mm

  • Colours

    Abyss Blue

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    79.1 %

  • Screen Size

    10.61 inches (26.95 cm)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    July 14, 2023 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M10 5G

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Primary Camera

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Lenovo Tab M10 5g