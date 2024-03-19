 Realme Pad 2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad 2 is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 19,988 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad 2 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad 2 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹19,988
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
6 GB
Realme Pad 2 Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad 2 in India is Rs. 19,988.  At Amazon, the Realme Pad 2 can be purchased for Rs. 19,999.  This is the Realme Pad 2 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green.

31% off

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Inspiration Green)
₹32,999 ₹22,799
Buy Now
30% off

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)
₹32,999 ₹22,999
Buy Now
33% off

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey) & Tempered Glass
₹34,998 ₹23,298
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W

  • Capacity

    8360 mAh

  • Colours

    Imagination Grey, Inspiration Green

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    203 ppi

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Model

    Pad 2

  • Launch Date

    July 26, 2023 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    realme

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
More from Realme

Realme Pad 2 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Imagination Grey
₹21,298
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 Realme Pad 2 256gb
Realme Pad LTE 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Real Gold
₹19,999
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 Realme Pad Lte 128gb
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 Realme Pad X
Realme Pad X 5G 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹44,999
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 Realme Pad X 5g 128gb
Realme Tablets

Realme Pad 2 Competitors

50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Realme Pad 2 Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Realme Pad 2 Lenovo Tab M10 5g
Realme Pad 2 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Imagination Grey
₹21,298
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 Realme Pad 2 256gb
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Realme Pad 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Realme Pad 2 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

