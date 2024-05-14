 Apple Music starts 10-day countdown, unveils the 100 best albums of all time | Tech News
Apple Music kicks off a 10-day countdown, revealing its carefully curated selection of the 100 Best Albums of all time. This editorial endeavor, led by a diverse group of contributors, aims to honor the timeless influence of these musical masterpieces.

| Updated on: May 14 2024, 09:58 IST
Apple Music
Join Apple Music as they count down the top 100 albums of all time, celebrating the diverse and enduring impact of music on culture worldwide. (unsplash)

Apple Music has commenced a 10-day countdown, unveiling its selection of the 100 Best Albums of all time. This curated list stands as an editorial testament, divorced from streaming metrics, aiming to pay homage to the albums that have significantly influenced music aficionados worldwide.

Rachel Newman, the senior director of content and editorial at Apple Music, expressed the sentiment behind the initiative, stating, “100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it.”

The selection process involved a diverse group of contributors, including artists such as Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, alongside songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

Over the next 10 days, Apple Music will gradually unveil the top 100 albums, revealing 10 albums each day. The rankings for spots 100-91 have already been disclosed, offering a glimpse into the diverse range of musical styles and eras represented on the list:

Top 100-91 Apple music albums 

Spot 100: Body Talk, Robyn

Spot 99: Hotel California, Eagles

Spot 98: ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

Spot 97: Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

Spot 96: Pure Heroine, Lorde

Spot 95: Confessions, USHER

Spot 94: Untrue, Burial

Spot 93: A Seat at the Table, Solange

Spot 92: Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Spot 91: Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael

To enhance the experience, Apple has introduced a dedicated website for the 100 Best initiative, featuring a countdown with unique graphics and social media integration. Additionally, a roundtable discussion will be broadcast globally on Apple Music on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apple Music's unveiling of the 100 Best Albums of all time celebrates the enduring impact of these musical works, with an emphasis on diverse perspectives and genres. Through a meticulous curation process, this initiative aims to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide, fostering appreciation for the artistry and cultural significance of these seminal albums.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets