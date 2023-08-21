OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's latest movie 'Bro' set to stream on Netflix; get online details here

As August comes to a close, there's some exciting news for those who love watching movies online. Several new movies are hitting streaming platforms, offering a mix of action, drama, romance, and mysteries for everyone to enjoy. If you're having a hard time deciding what to watch, we've got a great suggestion for you - Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro movie is set for its OTT release.

Bro is the latest film by Pawan Kalyan, and it caused quite a stir when it was released in theaters. This movie falls into the fantasy drama category and was directed by Samuthirakani. It's actually an official remake of a popular Tamil film called "Vinodhaya Sitham." In "Bro," the main role is played by Sai Dharam Tej, and it also features Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma in important roles.

For those who missed the chance to see "Bro" on the big screen, there's some good news. You can now watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Bro OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Mark your calendars! "Bro," the fantasy comedy featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, will start streaming on Netflix on August 25. Netflix itself made the announcement, saying, "Time is usually precious, but this time it's POWERFUL. BRO starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej is coming to Netflix on the 25th of August!" You can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, or Hindi.

Bro OTT release: Details

In "Bro," Pawan Kalyan plays the role, and his performance has earned praise from fans and audiences alike. Director Samuthirakani deserves kudos for portraying Pawan Kalyan's character in a very thoughtful way. The on-screen chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej is one of the movie's highlights.

Currently, Pawan Kalyan is busy shooting for his new film "OG," directed by Sujeeth. However, the spotlight is now on the digital release of "Bro" on Netflix.