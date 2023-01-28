    Trending News

    Samsung to unveil five Galaxy Book3 at upcoming Unpacked event

    Samsung to unveil five Galaxy Book3 at upcoming Unpacked event

    South Koran tech giant Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup during this year's Unpacked event on February 1.
    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 07:50 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Book2: Check the performance in 5 points
    Samsung Galaxy Book2
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Design: The laptop looks elegant, minimalist, and classy. Though having a big display, the laptop is sleek (15.4mm thick) and lightweight (1.6kg), hence making it easy to carry and use. With the aluminium body, the build quality is also decent. You will find all the required I/O ports like a couple of Type-C ports, HDMI, Type-A port, audio port, a microSD card reader, among others, placed on the sides of the Galaxy Book2. (Priya /HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Display and Keyboard: As soon as you open the lid, you will see a big LED-backlit LCD screen of 15.6 inches with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The lid of the laptop can fold 180 degrees, providing you with the flexibility in viewing the screen. It also has thin bezels, and a webcam placed exactly at the top/center. The screen has adequate brightness levels, good contrast and popping colours. Coming to the keyboard, the Galaxy Book2 gets a keyboard with a dedicated numpad. The keys are neatly placed with an apt amount of spacing and are easy to read and find. You are also provided with white backlighting to help you locate the keys and type in dark. (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Performance: The Galaxy Book2 handles everyday tasks smoothly and with ease with the help of its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor paired with 16GB RAM. It also comes preloaded with Windows 11. From web browsing, using WhatsApp web and other social media handles, attending video calls and meetings, to around 10-12 tabs running simultaneously for around 9-10 hours daily, the Galaxy Book2 can easily manage the regular office workload. The large display also makes entertainment fun by letting you enjoy movies, web shows, among others with great picture quality and colours. Coming to the audio, the speakers are placed at the bottom, hence you may sometimes struggle to get the full quality audio experience as the volume tends to be low. (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Battery: Battery life is something Samsung could have improved here. The battery lasted for mere 4-5 hours of continuous usage. The only respite is that Samsung offers a 65W charger which fills the battery from 10 percent to 100 in around 2 hours. (Priya / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book2
    5/5 At a starting price of around Rs. 66,000, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 is at par with most of its competitors that you can buy. This is a handsome-looking laptop providing decent performance, especially for working professionals. Though you may miss a good battery backup, a fast charger fills the need. (Priya / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
    View all Images
    This year's Galaxy Unpacked event can see as many as 5 different Galaxy Book 3 being unveiled. (Representative Photo) (Samsung)

    South Koran tech giant Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup during this year's Unpacked event on February 1.

    According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the Samsung laptop family will consist of five models this year, with the Ultra being the flagship, according to the latest leak.

    This isn't the first time there is talk about the Book3 Ultra, the company itself essentially confirmed it. But this report reveals some key specs and it shapes up to be a pretty solid high-end device.

    It's expected to feature a 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen along with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

    A 76Wh battery powers all of this hardware, and the laptop comes with a 136W charger. All that will fit into a 1.8kg body that is only 17mm thick at its thickest point, which is quite impressive for a 16" laptop. The report also mentions a S Pen holster, which is currently unconfirmed.

    On the other hand, the Book3 Pro will come in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch, with either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

    Unlike the Ultra, the Pro will rely on the integrated Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch option will have a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch supposedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra, as per GSM Arena.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 07:50 IST
    Tags:
